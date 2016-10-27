Here is partial surveillance video showing student being carried from school

Video and an incident report were leaked to All on Georgia by “sources in the school system” and posted on the site two days after the district released a statement that Montravious Thomas was “up and walking and not in distress” after allegedly being body-slammed by a behavioral specialist. The Muscogee County School District has denied the Ledger-Enquirer’s open records request for the video.
Courtesy of AllOnGeorgia

Local

Historic Infantry Basic Officer Leadership Course class graduates at Fort Benning

Without the media fanfare of the gender integration of U.S. Army Ranger School last year, 10 female soldiers made history Wednesday at Fort Benning when they graduated from the Infantry Officer Basic Leadership Course. In a ceremony that was not open to media, 166 lieutenants graduated from the course and became infantry officers. The 10 women join Capt. Kristen Griest as the only female infantry officers. Here's an inside look at the Infantry Basic Officer Leader Course Leader Forge Field Training Exercise portion of the course.

Crime

Suspect in police shooting appears in court; pleads not guilty

Daniel Ray Crisp, 34, pleaded not guilty to two counts of burglary and one count each of aggravated assault against a peace officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by taking motor vehicle, obstruction and criminal damage to property. He is a suspect in the October 21, 2016 shooting of a Columbus police officer Joshua McQuien.

Crime

Police: Warrior Cab driver wasn't the original cab called

Sgt. Lance Deaton with the Columbus Police Department testified during a Wednesday morning Columbus Recorder's Court hearing for Dontavis Paige Screws, 20, that Dewayne Chronister, the driver for Warrior Cab Company who was recently fatally shot on Farr Road in Columbus, wasn't the first cab driver the men charged in Chronister's death allegedly called for a ride that day.

News

Sheriff Darr discusses importance of Drug Take-Back Day

Sheriff John Darr said the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office collected 203 pounds of drugs, bringing this year’s total to 4,678 pounds. The nationwide initiative is meant to provide the public with a safe way to dispose of medication while educating them about drug abuse.

News

One dead after two-vehicle wreck

One individual has died after being involved in the two-vehicle Columbus wreck that happened October 25, 2016 on Interstate 185, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed. His or her name has not yet been released.

