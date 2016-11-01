Attorney of boy whose leg was amputated says 'he has good days, he has bad days'

Attorney Renee Y. Tucker gives an update on the condition of Montravious Thomas, the 13-year-old boy whose leg was amputated after he was allegedly thrown to the floor at Edgewood Student Services Center.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

You won't want to miss this "must see" Halloween display

For the last several years, Phenix City resident James Centric has decorated his home at 1616 7th Avenue with a variety of skulls, creatures, animated figures, crosses and headstones to celebrate Halloween and give children who trick-or-treat an exciting experience. This video is from 2014. His display is even better and more elaborate this year.

Man faces dog fighting and animal cruelty charges after deputies find 34 emaciated pit bulls

The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found 34 emaciated pit bulls while searching 52-year-old Sherman Holt’s home on Chapel Hill Road in Manchester, Georgia. The 52-year-old man was arrested and charged with one count of dog fighting, 25 counts of cruelty to animals and nine counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. He was transported to the Meriwether County Jail under bonds totaling $112,500.

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into town

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has been seen on the streets of Columbus and Phenix City and will be at several events over the weekend. Local fan Andrew Rickman caught up with the Wienermobile Thursday afternoon in downtown Columbus. We'll have interviews with the hotdoggers who travel with it later today at www.ledger-enquirer.com

Here is partial surveillance video showing student being carried from school

Video and an incident report were leaked to All on Georgia by “sources in the school system” and posted on the site two days after the district released a statement that Montravious Thomas was “up and walking and not in distress” after allegedly being body-slammed by a behavioral specialist. The Muscogee County School District has denied the Ledger-Enquirer’s open records request for the video.

Fair hosts free event for special needs students

Kissel Entertainment and the Greater Columbus Fair hosted Thursday morning a special, invitational-only event for more than 100 local special-needs students and their families. They were able to ride free on several select rides. The Greater Columbus Fair opened Oct. 26 and is at South Commons through Nov. 2.

Dance workshop brings fun to a senior center

Two instructors from Pilobolus, a modern dance company, took their dance steps to Frank Chester Senior Center on Wednesday morning. The senior participants learned about balance, how to mobilize their bodies to avoid falls, and a different style of dancing. The event aims to promote Pilobolus’ show Shadowland at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts on Oct. 28. Here is the schedule for the dance workshop: Thursday, Oct. 27: 9:00- 9:45 AM Downtown Elementary 10:30- 11:30 AM Main Library 4:00- 5:30 PM Girl’s Inc, Levy Road 4:00- 5:30 PM Empower Youth, Boys and Girls Teen Center Friday, Oct. 28: 11:00- 12:00 PM Shirley Winston Center 4:00- 6:15 PM Columbus Ballet

