Coming Soon: Little Free Libraries soon to appear in a neighborhood near you

A group of Chattahoochee Valley community leaders announced a $70,000 investment in the first phase of Together 2016 Wednesday afternoon in a Midtown Columbus park. The initial community neighborhood investment includes more than 55 Little Free Libraries in neighborhoods throughout Columbus, Phenix City and Fort Benning. They will be installed this month. Here's a quick look at what they are.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Local

You won't want to miss this "must see" Halloween display

For the last several years, Phenix City resident James Centric has decorated his home at 1616 7th Avenue with a variety of skulls, creatures, animated figures, crosses and headstones to celebrate Halloween and give children who trick-or-treat an exciting experience. This video is from 2014. His display is even better and more elaborate this year.

Crime

Man faces dog fighting and animal cruelty charges after deputies find 34 emaciated pit bulls

The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found 34 emaciated pit bulls while searching 52-year-old Sherman Holt’s home on Chapel Hill Road in Manchester, Georgia. The 52-year-old man was arrested and charged with one count of dog fighting, 25 counts of cruelty to animals and nine counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. He was transported to the Meriwether County Jail under bonds totaling $112,500.

Local

New building in downtown moves closer to completion

Construction continues on Columbus State University's new College of Education and Health Professions building in downtown Columbus. It is estimated moving the College of Education and Health Professions downtown could bring about 1,800 additional faculty,staff, and students downtown. Here's a quick time lapse video showing the new "glow" the building adds from it location at the corner of Broadway and 12th Street.

Local

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into town

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has been seen on the streets of Columbus and Phenix City and will be at several events over the weekend. Local fan Andrew Rickman caught up with the Wienermobile Thursday afternoon in downtown Columbus. We'll have interviews with the hotdoggers who travel with it later today at www.ledger-enquirer.com

News

Here is partial surveillance video showing student being carried from school

Video and an incident report were leaked to All on Georgia by “sources in the school system” and posted on the site two days after the district released a statement that Montravious Thomas was “up and walking and not in distress” after allegedly being body-slammed by a behavioral specialist. The Muscogee County School District has denied the Ledger-Enquirer’s open records request for the video.

Editor's Choice Videos