News
Coming Soon: Little Free Libraries soon to appear in a neighborhood near you
A group of Chattahoochee Valley community leaders announced a $70,000 investment in the first phase of Together 2016 Wednesday afternoon in a Midtown Columbus park. The initial community neighborhood investment includes more than 55 Little Free Libraries in neighborhoods throughout Columbus, Phenix City and Fort Benning. They will be installed this month. Here's a quick look at what they are.Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer