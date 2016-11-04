News
Career educator responds to Alabama governor's public remarks that "our education system in this state sucks."
Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley has drawn the ire of a former East Alabama superintendent for his public remarks that “our education system in this state sucks.” Bentley made the remark recently while speaking at the conference for the Alabama Association of Regional Councils. Larry DiChiara, former Phenix City Schools superintendent, posted an open letter to the governor, public figures and legislators on Wednesday that was highly critical of Bentley’s characterization of the state’s education system.Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer