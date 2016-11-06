Ralston residents describe scene as firefighters respond to morning fire

Residents of The Ralston were temporarily evacuated Saturday from the 102-year-old building after fire ignited in a room, a Columbus fire official said. No one was injured in the 10:50 a.m. fire but one resident was transported to the hospital for what appeared to be an unrelated health problem, said Capt. Daniel Hord, acting battalion chief for Columbus Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Local

Giving Back: Fountain City Classic volunteer project benefits children at local Head Start center

Myles Scott, a senior at Fort Valley State University, and Geniquiya Meridith, a senior at Albany State University, read Friday morning to students at the Benning Hills Head Start Center, in Columbus. Students from Albany State University, Fort Valley State University, and alumni from both schools volunteered Friday morning at the Benning Hills Head Start Center in Columbus. They read to students and also donated books for each of the 127 children who attend the center. Scott holds the title of "Mr. Senior'" on Fort Valley's Royal Court and Meredith, a Columbus Native, is Miss Albany State University 2016. Volunteers from both schools began in 2011 doing a volunteer project as part of the annual Fountain City Classic in Columbus.

News

Career educator responds to Alabama governor's public remarks that "our education system in this state sucks."

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley has drawn the ire of a former East Alabama superintendent for his public remarks that “our education system in this state sucks.” Bentley made the remark recently while speaking at the conference for the Alabama Association of Regional Councils. Larry DiChiara, former Phenix City Schools superintendent, posted an open letter to the governor, public figures and legislators on Wednesday that was highly critical of Bentley’s characterization of the state’s education system.

News

Get a peek inside the Trump Bus

The Trump Bus visited the Chattahoochee Valley Wednesday and stopped at the Muscogee County GOP headquarters in Columbus. Take a tour of the bus with Danny Hamilton, owner and president of Star Coaches Inc. of Atlanta.

News

Coming Soon: Little Free Libraries soon to appear in a neighborhood near you

A group of Chattahoochee Valley community leaders announced a $70,000 investment in the first phase of Together 2016 Wednesday afternoon in a Midtown Columbus park. The initial community neighborhood investment includes more than 55 Little Free Libraries in neighborhoods throughout Columbus, Phenix City and Fort Benning. They will be installed this month. Here's a quick look at what they are.

Local

Jordan students bond while renovating Ford Mustang

Students at Jordan Vocational High School are well underway transforming a Ford Mustang they received as part of the Quaker State “Best in Class Challenge”. This short video provided by Quaker State shows their progress in the six-week challenge. The 1st Place Grand Prize winner will have the opportunity to attend the Barrett-Jackson auction in West Palm Beach in April 2017 when their customized vehicle is auctioned off to the highest bidder. The gross proceeds earned from the auction will be awarded back to the school as prize money.

Local

Volunteers help veteran's widow with much-needed home repairs

Volunteers with the House of Heroes program began Tuesday morning a two-day project at the Columbus home of Dorothy Foxx, widow of Charles L. Foxx, who retired as a sergeant first class from the United States Army after 23 years of service. He had several overseas tours, including Vietnam and Korea. Volunteers are making repairs to the interior and exterior of the house, painting interior rooms, and cleaning debris and junk from the backyard.

Editor's Choice Videos