News
Ralston residents describe scene as firefighters respond to morning fire
Residents of The Ralston were temporarily evacuated Saturday from the 102-year-old building after fire ignited in a room, a Columbus fire official said. No one was injured in the 10:50 a.m. fire but one resident was transported to the hospital for what appeared to be an unrelated health problem, said Capt. Daniel Hord, acting battalion chief for Columbus Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services.Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer