Golden Phoenix land on Phenix City Riverwalk

Troy University dedicated Wednesday morning a phoenix statue created by Chinese artist Huo Bao Zhu gifted to the citizens of Phenix City, Russell County and Columbus. The 7-foot statue is be located on the Phenix City Riverwalk next to the Troy Riverfront Campus, where the ceremony was held. The event featured remarks from Troy University Chancellor Jack Hawkins Jr., Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe, and State Rep. Chris Blackshear (District 80). The statue is meant to symbolize Troy’s commitment to international education and represent a token of thanks and support to the citizens of the Chattahoochee Valley.