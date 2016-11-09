Golden Phoenix land on Phenix City Riverwalk

Troy University dedicated Wednesday morning a phoenix statue created by Chinese artist Huo Bao Zhu gifted to the citizens of Phenix City, Russell County and Columbus. The 7-foot statue is be located on the Phenix City Riverwalk next to the Troy Riverfront Campus, where the ceremony was held. The event featured remarks from Troy University Chancellor Jack Hawkins Jr., Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe, and State Rep. Chris Blackshear (District 80). The statue is meant to symbolize Troy’s commitment to international education and represent a token of thanks and support to the citizens of the Chattahoochee Valley.
What's next? Effort to thaw the freeze defeated.

With 23 of 26 precincts reporting and 56 percent of early votes counted, opponents of the effort to thaw the freeze are winning handily. Mayor Teresa Tomlinson spoke with the Ledger-Enquirer earlier Tuesday evening about the effort to thaw the freeze.

Ralston residents describe scene as firefighters respond to morning fire

Residents of The Ralston were temporarily evacuated Saturday from the 102-year-old building after fire ignited in a room, a Columbus fire official said. No one was injured in the 10:50 a.m. fire but one resident was transported to the hospital for what appeared to be an unrelated health problem, said Capt. Daniel Hord, acting battalion chief for Columbus Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

Alumni and parents come together at concession stands to support Central's band

Inside the concession stands at Garrett-Harrison Stadium, alumni, parents of current and past students at Central High School come together, raising funds for the school’s band. As a die-hard football fan, Tim Starley, barely gets to see any football games because he needs to run the concession stands, "Sometimes it hurts that I can't watch the games, but we are here for the kids." Starley's son is a member of the band at Central High School.

Giving Back: Fountain City Classic volunteer project benefits children at local Head Start center

Myles Scott, a senior at Fort Valley State University, and Geniquiya Meridith, a senior at Albany State University, read Friday morning to students at the Benning Hills Head Start Center, in Columbus. Students from Albany State University, Fort Valley State University, and alumni from both schools volunteered Friday morning at the Benning Hills Head Start Center in Columbus. They read to students and also donated books for each of the 127 children who attend the center. Scott holds the title of "Mr. Senior'" on Fort Valley's Royal Court and Meredith, a Columbus Native, is Miss Albany State University 2016. Volunteers from both schools began in 2011 doing a volunteer project as part of the annual Fountain City Classic in Columbus.

