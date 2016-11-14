Neighbor shocked by deadly shooting on Parkchester Drive

Columbus resident Angela Snipes expresses her concerns about the shooting that happened early Monday morning in the 600 block of Parkchester Drive, killing 27-year-old Nikco Slaughter. Snipes and her 15-year-old son live near the home where the shooting occurred.
Have you taken the mannequin challenge? These Jordan students have.

A video production crew working for Quaker State was at Jordan Vocational High School in Columbus Wednesday to record the progress auto students have made restoring an old Ford Mustang as part of Quaker State's "Best in Class Challenge." They also decided to have those assembled take the mannequin challenge. Our camera was rolling as well. Here's a look at their poses...and how long they held them.

Police need your help finding possible witness to recent homicide

Homicide detectives with the Columbus Police Department have been in the process of trying to track down and interview all potential witnesses to the recent murder of They are now asking for the public's help in locating a POSSIBLE WITNESS to the murder of Vastal Patel,23, at the 5 Corners Lotto store at 1231 Linwood Blvd. in Columbus. The potential witness can be seen in the attached video clip entering the store and approaching the counter. The individual/witness is described as a Black Male, approx. age 16 - 20, about 5' 08" - 6' 00" tall, weighing approx. 160 - 190lbs and last seen wearing blue shorts and a grey or black t-shirt. They are asking the person in this video or anyone who might recognize this individual to please contact SGT. A . LOCEY of the Homicide unit at 706-225-4291 or the 911 center.

A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states

Tonight's live broadcast of the election results gets Patrick Chappel, a 15-year-old Hillary Clinton supporter, on the edge of his seat at a watching party at the Columbus Democratic Headquarters. Chappel goes to Columbus High and is the president of young democrats at the school. He said that he is scared about Trump winning key states and the states that are too close to call.

What's next? Effort to thaw the freeze defeated.

With 23 of 26 precincts reporting and 56 percent of early votes counted, opponents of the effort to thaw the freeze are winning handily. Mayor Teresa Tomlinson spoke with the Ledger-Enquirer earlier Tuesday evening about the effort to thaw the freeze.

