Attorney: DUI suspect charged in death of Northside teen offers condolences
Attorney Bobby Jones, who represents 33-year-old Christine Mennona, said his client offers her condolences to the family of Justin “JP” Johanson, the 15-year-old Northside High School student who authorities said she fatally struck with a vehicle September 4, 2016, on River Road. She was under the influence of alcohol and distracted by her GPS at the time of the incident, according to testimony Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court.srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com