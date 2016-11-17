Attorney: DUI suspect charged in death of Northside teen offers condolences

Attorney Bobby Jones, who represents 33-year-old Christine Mennona, said his client offers her condolences to the family of Justin “JP” Johanson, the 15-year-old Northside High School student who authorities said she fatally struck with a vehicle September 4, 2016, on River Road. She was under the influence of alcohol and distracted by her GPS at the time of the incident, according to testimony Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court.
Students graduate from GFA program that helps prepare them for film careers

The first graduation ceremony for students in Columbus State University’s new film certificate program was Monday morning at the Springer Opera House. The first graduation is a milestone for CSU and the 13 participating students. CSU’s On-Set Film Production Certificate Program is offered through CSU’s Department of Communication in collaboration with the Springer Opera House. It's also part of the Georgia Film Academy. It was one of the first programs of its type offered in Georgia when it launched. Meet three of the graduates in this short video.

Jordan students reveal restored Mustang to classmates and community

Students in Jordan Vocational High School's automotive program revealed earlier this week to other students, faculty and the community a completely restored and improved 1996 Ford Mustang they restored as part of the Quaker State's "Best in Class Challenge." The finished car will now be judged and compete with the Mustangs restored by the other finalist schools for the grand prize.

Have you taken the mannequin challenge? These Jordan students have.

A video production crew working for Quaker State was at Jordan Vocational High School in Columbus Wednesday to record the progress auto students have made restoring an old Ford Mustang as part of Quaker State's "Best in Class Challenge." They also decided to have those assembled take the mannequin challenge. Our camera was rolling as well. Here's a look at their poses...and how long they held them.

Police need your help finding possible witness to recent homicide

Homicide detectives with the Columbus Police Department have been in the process of trying to track down and interview all potential witnesses to the recent murder of They are now asking for the public's help in locating a POSSIBLE WITNESS to the murder of Vastal Patel,23, at the 5 Corners Lotto store at 1231 Linwood Blvd. in Columbus. The potential witness can be seen in the attached video clip entering the store and approaching the counter. The individual/witness is described as a Black Male, approx. age 16 - 20, about 5' 08" - 6' 00" tall, weighing approx. 160 - 190lbs and last seen wearing blue shorts and a grey or black t-shirt. They are asking the person in this video or anyone who might recognize this individual to please contact SGT. A . LOCEY of the Homicide unit at 706-225-4291 or the 911 center.

Golden Phoenix land on Phenix City Riverwalk

Troy University dedicated Wednesday morning a phoenix statue created by Chinese artist Huo Bao Zhu gifted to the citizens of Phenix City, Russell County and Columbus. The 7-foot statue is be located on the Phenix City Riverwalk next to the Troy Riverfront Campus, where the ceremony was held. The event featured remarks from Troy University Chancellor Jack Hawkins Jr., Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe, and State Rep. Chris Blackshear (District 80). The statue is meant to symbolize Troy’s commitment to international education and represent a token of thanks and support to the citizens of the Chattahoochee Valley.

