Police: Couple charged after son, 8, found wandering road

The parents of an 8-year-old autistic boy are facing charges after authorities say he was found wandering partially clothed on a road in Connecticut.
Thirty-five-year-old Nicole Glaser and 38-year-old Matthew Glaser, of Middletown, were arraigned Monday on charges of risk of injury to a minor. They are being held on a surety bond of $50,000.
Police say their son was found nearly a mile away from their Middletown home at a busy intersection on Saturday morning. Officers had received three separate calls regarding the child.
Police say both adults allegedly told them they had drank alcohol and don't remember what had happened the morning their son was found.
WTNH-TV reports an attorney for the couple says they've "spent their entire lives dedicated to the health and welfare of their child."
