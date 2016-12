Vikings coach Mike Zimmer out vs. Cowboys after eye surgery

1:21 Officer who was shot during siege honored Thursday morning Pause

0:48 Recorder's Court:Detective gives details of arresting Angelo Short

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

1:32 Neighbor shocked by deadly shooting on Parkchester Drive

1:54 Kerryon Johnson: Offense has to 'hold up its end of the bargain more’

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:37 Shoppers share how they save big in Columbus Black Friday Sales

0:50 Houlihan's introduces vegetable-centric 'Inspiralized' menu