News
Improvements coming for the bridge spanning "The River That Binds Us.... Together"
The Together 2016 Campaign announced a $135,000 investment in the Regional Project, “The River That Binds Us … Together” for the Columbus/Phenix City/Fort Benning region in a ceremony today, Friday, December 2, 2016. After culling through hundreds of ideas and suggestions from the community, Together 2016 Chair Rodney Mahone and the 23 campaign partners announced the Regional Project at a news conference on the Frank K. Martin Pedestrian Bridge, spanning the Chattahoochee River between Columbus and Phenix City. Project leaders say the River That Binds Us … Together will be a major enhancement of the bridge.Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer