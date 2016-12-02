Improvements coming for the bridge spanning "The River That Binds Us.... Together"

The Together 2016 Campaign announced a $135,000 investment in the Regional Project, “The River That Binds Us … Together” for the Columbus/Phenix City/Fort Benning region in a ceremony today, Friday, December 2, 2016. After culling through hundreds of ideas and suggestions from the community, Together 2016 Chair Rodney Mahone and the 23 campaign partners announced the Regional Project at a news conference on the Frank K. Martin Pedestrian Bridge, spanning the Chattahoochee River between Columbus and Phenix City. Project leaders say the River That Binds Us … Together will be a major enhancement of the bridge.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Crime

Recorder's Court:Detective gives details of arresting Angelo Short

The man who has been identified as a person of interest in the slaying of an 83-year-old woman was seen driving the car that was stolen from the victim’s home, according to testimony Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court. Angelo Short, 42, of Phenix City appeared in court on theft by taking motor vehicle and obstruction charges. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail after being denied bond on multiple charges. In this video, Detective Stewart Carter of the Columbus Police Department describes the scene when Short was arrested by police.

News

Tennessee wildfires damaged hundreds of homes, buildings say officials

City officials say that hundreds of homes and other buildings were damaged or destroyed by flames from wildfires in Tennessee. Emergency officials ordered evacuations in downtown Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge and in other areas of Sevier County near the Great Smoky Mountains. About 14,000 residents and visitors were evacuated from Gatlinburg alone, officials said.

