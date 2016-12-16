Columbus officers take kids Christmas shopping

The invisible, odorless gas claims about 500 lives each year. Symptoms may include headache, dizziness, vomiting, chest pain and confusion. If you or someone you're with develops signs or symptoms, leave the area and get fresh air immediately. Credit: Mayo Clinic
Back Columbus Blue hosted Wednesday its second annual appreciation days for local law enforcement, their families, administrative staff and retirees during which they provided breakfast and lunch buffets.
Watch as more than 703 Columbus State University graduates enter the Columbus Civic Center to receive their degree diplomas, hear some good advice for their future endeavors and celebrate their accomplishments
The Columbus Optimist Club hosted Wednesday its annual Signing Santa Christmas party for deaf and hearing-impaired elementary school children. The children had lunch, presents, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus....both of whom are fluent in sign language.
Police Chief Mark Scott gave an update on the shooting and killing of Americus police officer Nicholas Ryan Smarr – giving the name of the suspect, 32-year-old Minguell K. Lembrick, he asked the community to contact the police department if they have any details on Lembrick’s whereabouts. He cautioned the community not to approach Lembrick as he is “armed and dangerous.”