Columbus officers take kids Christmas shopping

The annual Shop with a Cop for Christmas event benefits both youngsters and public safety officers.
Ben Wright The Ledger-Enquirer

Americus PD on manhunt for suspect involved in officer shootings

Police Chief Mark Scott gave an update on the shooting and killing of Americus police officer Nicholas Ryan Smarr – giving the name of the suspect, 32-year-old Minguell K. Lembrick, he asked the community to contact the police department if they have any details on Lembrick’s whereabouts. He cautioned the community not to approach Lembrick as he is “armed and dangerous.”

