Branton Woods Drive homicide

Surveillance video from the Branton Woods homicide on Dec. 17, courtesy of the Columbus Police Department
Columbus Police Department

Habitat Home: Building on Faith 2016

Bermetria and Shawn Erskine and their four daughters cut the ribbon on their new home just in time for Christmas. Volunteers for the Building on Faith Habitat for Humanity home included Pierce Chapel UMC, Midland UMC, First African Baptist Church and Brookstone School students. Bermetria helped design the interior.

Parachutist sets field afire during holiday jump

A small grass fire broke out Friday evening when a leg flare worn by a parachutist with the Silver Wings jump team created a small fire upon his landing. The jump was part of a celebration of the lighting of the Christmas lights on the 250-foot Airborne tower at Fort Benning. The fire was quickly extinguished.

