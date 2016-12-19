Branton Woods Drive homicide

Bermetria and Shawn Erskine and their four daughters cut the ribbon on their new home just in time for Christmas. Volunteers for the Building on Faith Habitat for Humanity home included Pierce Chapel UMC, Midland UMC, First African Baptist Church and Brookstone School students. Bermetria helped design the interior.
Columbus High School hosted its annual Holiday Social at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center Thursday. It was an opportunity for students to polish their etiquette skills and hear some great performances from their classmates.
Back Columbus Blue hosted Wednesday its second annual appreciation days for local law enforcement, their families, administrative staff and retirees during which they provided breakfast and lunch buffets.
Watch as more than 703 Columbus State University graduates enter the Columbus Civic Center to receive their degree diplomas, hear some good advice for their future endeavors and celebrate their accomplishments
A small grass fire broke out Friday evening when a leg flare worn by a parachutist with the Silver Wings jump team created a small fire upon his landing. The jump was part of a celebration of the lighting of the Christmas lights on the 250-foot Airborne tower at Fort Benning. The fire was quickly extinguished.