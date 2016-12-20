The Orchettes Promenade of Debutantes

The Chattahoochee Valley Chapter of the House of Heroes honored Friday its 75th veteran this year by doing minor home repairs for SFC (retired) Willie Robinson in Columbus. Volunteers from Our Little House Contractors, led by Cary Rutland, replaced rotten wood,siding,and sheetrock at Robinson's home.
Ten students in grades 7-8 at Double Churches Middle School interviewed seven Disabled American Veterans members in October then wrote their stories. With the addition of photos and artwork, the result is a 52-page, hardcover book titled “Hometown Heroes” and published by the Muscogee County School District’s print shop.
Bermetria and Shawn Erskine and their four daughters cut the ribbon on their new home just in time for Christmas. Volunteers for the Building on Faith Habitat for Humanity home included Pierce Chapel UMC, Midland UMC, First African Baptist Church and Brookstone School students. Bermetria helped design the interior.
Columbus High School hosted its annual Holiday Social at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center Thursday. It was an opportunity for students to polish their etiquette skills and hear some great performances from their classmates.
Superior Court Judge Ron Mullins sentenced 59-year-old Vince Martinez Harris on two counts of murder in the Feb. 24, 2012, fatal shootings of Tina Green Hall, 47, and son Jeremy. Before sentencing, Harris spoke in open court and maintained his innocence. These are excerpts from his remarks.
The invisible, odorless gas claims about 500 lives each year. Symptoms may include headache, dizziness, vomiting, chest pain and confusion. If you or someone you're with develops signs or symptoms, leave the area and get fresh air immediately. Credit: Mayo Clinic
Back Columbus Blue hosted Wednesday its second annual appreciation days for local law enforcement, their families, administrative staff and retirees during which they provided breakfast and lunch buffets.