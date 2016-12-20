The Orchettes Promenade of Debutantes

Twenty-eight young women are introduced at the 29th Biennial Debutante Ball Emeralds of Elegance Ball at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center
Darrell Roaden The Ledger-Enquirer

Local

House of Heroes honors 75th veteran in 2016

The Chattahoochee Valley Chapter of the House of Heroes honored Friday its 75th veteran this year by doing minor home repairs for SFC (retired) Willie Robinson in Columbus. Volunteers from Our Little House Contractors, led by Cary Rutland, replaced rotten wood,siding,and sheetrock at Robinson's home.

Local

Middle school students honor their ‘Hometown Heroes’ with book

Ten students in grades 7-8 at Double Churches Middle School interviewed seven Disabled American Veterans members in October then wrote their stories. With the addition of photos and artwork, the result is a 52-page, hardcover book titled “Hometown Heroes” and published by the Muscogee County School District’s print shop.

News

Habitat Home: Building on Faith 2016

Bermetria and Shawn Erskine and their four daughters cut the ribbon on their new home just in time for Christmas. Volunteers for the Building on Faith Habitat for Humanity home included Pierce Chapel UMC, Midland UMC, First African Baptist Church and Brookstone School students. Bermetria helped design the interior.

Editor's Choice Videos