Smog chokes China cities, grounding flights, closing roads

3:11 Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences Pause

2:35 Actors get out of the way so characters can live on stage

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:29 ‘Cuts for Christmas’ honors late coach's legacy and helps students feel good by helping them look good

0:47 Branton Woods Drive homicide

1:10 Retiring divorce lawyer offers advice on staying married

1:16 House of Heroes honors 75th veteran in 2016

2:02 Middle school students honor their ‘Hometown Heroes’ with book

1:20 Habitat Home: Building on Faith 2016