Santa swims with the sharks in Texas

Santa and his elf went under water to greet visitors at the Sea Life Grapevine Aquarium in Dallas, Texas
Joyce Marshall The Star-Telegram

House of Heroes honors 75th veteran in 2016

The Chattahoochee Valley Chapter of the House of Heroes honored Friday its 75th veteran this year by doing minor home repairs for SFC (retired) Willie Robinson in Columbus. Volunteers from Our Little House Contractors, led by Cary Rutland, replaced rotten wood,siding,and sheetrock at Robinson's home.

Middle school students honor their ‘Hometown Heroes’ with book

Ten students in grades 7-8 at Double Churches Middle School interviewed seven Disabled American Veterans members in October then wrote their stories. With the addition of photos and artwork, the result is a 52-page, hardcover book titled “Hometown Heroes” and published by the Muscogee County School District’s print shop.

