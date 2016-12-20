Upscale hotel to replace the Raymond Rowe building on Broadway

Brothers Matt and Rinkesh of the Columbus-based RAM Hotels describe the new AC Hotel that is planned for the 1200 block of Broadway
Chuck Williams The Ledger-Enquirer

House of Heroes honors 75th veteran in 2016

The Chattahoochee Valley Chapter of the House of Heroes honored Friday its 75th veteran this year by doing minor home repairs for SFC (retired) Willie Robinson in Columbus. Volunteers from Our Little House Contractors, led by Cary Rutland, replaced rotten wood,siding,and sheetrock at Robinson's home.

Habitat Home: Building on Faith 2016

Bermetria and Shawn Erskine and their four daughters cut the ribbon on their new home just in time for Christmas. Volunteers for the Building on Faith Habitat for Humanity home included Pierce Chapel UMC, Midland UMC, First African Baptist Church and Brookstone School students. Bermetria helped design the interior.

