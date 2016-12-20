Upscale hotel to replace the Raymond Rowe building on Broadway

The late Carver High School Baseball Coach David Pollard always believed that a man who looks good feels good. So he started a “Cuts for Christmas” charity to give deserving young men free haircuts for the holidays. On Monday, Pollard’s colleagues, family and friends, continued the four-year tradition in his memory.
The Chattahoochee Valley Chapter of the House of Heroes honored Friday its 75th veteran this year by doing minor home repairs for SFC (retired) Willie Robinson in Columbus. Volunteers from Our Little House Contractors, led by Cary Rutland, replaced rotten wood,siding,and sheetrock at Robinson's home.
Bermetria and Shawn Erskine and their four daughters cut the ribbon on their new home just in time for Christmas. Volunteers for the Building on Faith Habitat for Humanity home included Pierce Chapel UMC, Midland UMC, First African Baptist Church and Brookstone School students. Bermetria helped design the interior.
Columbus High School hosted its annual Holiday Social at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center Thursday. It was an opportunity for students to polish their etiquette skills and hear some great performances from their classmates.
Superior Court Judge Ron Mullins sentenced 59-year-old Vince Martinez Harris on two counts of murder in the Feb. 24, 2012, fatal shootings of Tina Green Hall, 47, and son Jeremy. Before sentencing, Harris spoke in open court and maintained his innocence. These are excerpts from his remarks.