Special Santa Trains bring Christmas to kids battling cancer

3:11 Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences Pause

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock

2:25 Josh Holsey: Next secondary coach is getting 'great room' full of players

0:56 Video released of woman shooting at burglars during Georgia home invasion

0:51 Becoming the Grinch

1:15 Taxi driver decks out cab with 9,000 Christmas lights

1:23 Judge and public safety agencies celebrate twenty five years of brightening Christmas for children

2:00 Hey Santa! Don't forget to bring a helmet with that new bike.

2:23 Upscale hotel to replace the Raymond Rowe building on Broadway