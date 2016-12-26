Despite frigid weather, Mongolians protest worsening smog

3:11 Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences Pause

3:15 History of how the military tracks Santa Claus

1:42 Cottonmouths bring cheer to sick children at Midtown Medical Center

1:23 Judge and public safety agencies celebrate twenty five years of brightening Christmas for children

2:00 Hey Santa! Don't forget to bring a helmet with that new bike.

2:23 Upscale hotel to replace the Raymond Rowe building on Broadway

1:01 Santa swims with the sharks in Texas

1:35 Jordan automotive program honored for winning national contest

4:41 The Orchettes Promenade of Debutantes