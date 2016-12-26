Robin Trimarchi - 2016 Year in Pictures

Author Natalie Naman Temesgen of Columbus addresses the Springer Opera House audience after the announcement that her play "Ace: the Eugene Bullard Story" will be presented in April 2017 as part of the Studio II series in the McClure Theatre. Bullard, who was born in Columbus in 1895, fled to Scotland as a teen, moved to Paris were he became a boxer, served in the Foreign Legion and is known as the first African-American combat pilot. 02.18.16 ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Members of the Buffalo Soldiers Global Riding & Recognition Club prepare to break ground for the Buffalo Soldiers Infantry monument at the National Infantry Museum's Walk of Honor in February. The monument will honor the African-American soldiers who were the 24th and 25th Infantry Regiments that served from 1867 through the Korean War. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Construction started in February on the Stars and Strikes entertainment center at the former Front Porch of the South location on north Veterans Parkway. The entertainment complex houses a bowling alley, laser tag, bumper cars, an arcade and Launch Trampoline Park. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Sawan "Sunny" Shah, second from right, leaves federal court Jan. 26, 2016, surrounded by friends. Shah pleaded guilty to one count of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Columbus State University head women's basketball coach Jonathan Norton calls out to his team at the Lumpkin Center in January. Norton resigned at the end of the season after 16 years with the Lady Cougars, seven as head coach, to become principal of Wynnbrook Christian School and the Chief Administrative Officer for the church. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Redevelopment is underway on the 1200 block of Broadway. 2016 brought Nonic Bar + Kitchen, Kilwins confections and Uptown Wine & Spirits, a move by Big Dog Running Co. and construction of the Columbus State University College of Education and Health Professions. Plans for restaurants and hotels are in the works as building renovations continue throughout the block. 01.12.16 ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Members of the Gamma Tau Omega and Rho Rho Omega Chapters of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority march east down Ninth Street to join other marchers and start the Martin Luther King, Jr., Unity event, "The Dream Lives," at the LIberty Theatre Cultural Center on Saturday, Jan. 16. A crowd of about 2000 people gathered for music, dance and inspirational speakers. The AKA sorority was founded in 1908 at Howard University in Washington, D.C. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Sgt. Martin Keahey, right, tells Mason Giove, 12, about the M1A2 Abrams during a visit with soldiers from Alpha Troop, 1-16 Squadron, 316th Cavalry Brigade in January. Giove has battled a slow-growing brain tumor since he was 15 months old, and has grown to love tanks and ships from playing video games. Family friends led the effort to bring the Gioves to Fort Benning to spend a day with the soldiers, who made him an honorary brigadier general. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Members of the Harmon family and Short family gather at the alter during a Community Service of Prayer at the St. John A.M.E. Church in Fort Mitchell Wed., Jan. 6, 2016. Tony Fleming, left, holds his wife Sandra's hand. His daughter Bionka Harmon, 26, was killed Jan. 5 in Fort Mitchell. Shameika Averitt, second from right, holds a photograph of her daughter Gianna Lindsey, 11, and Caleb Short, 17, who were killed along with their grandmother Gloria Short on Jan. 4 at Short's home in Upatoi. Short was Averitt's mother. A crowd of parishioners, the families, friends, and public officials gathered to honor the Harmon family of Fort Mitchell, and the Short family of Columbus. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Members of the Patriot Guard Riders salute as soldiers with the Armor and Ranger Training Brigade escort the casket carrying retired Master Sgt. Vincent Melillo to the Infantry Center Chapel on Fort Benning Jan. 2, 2016. Melillo served in World War II as one of the original Merrill's Marauders, the forerunners to the U.S. Army Rangers, and was inducted into the Ranger Hall of Fame in 2013. He also served in Korea, and retired during the Vietnam War. Melillo, who was 97, died Christmas Eve. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Sa'Nyhia Walker, 5, left, is kissed by a sea lion as she and her mother Camilla Walker, and brother Sabian, 12, take a picture with Sea Lion Splash crew at the Spring Fling Carnival in April. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Northside High's Jade Gallahair, left, teammate Drew Rogers, and Columbus High's Jared Eddy prepare for competition to begin during the 2016 GHSA state rifle championships at Poole Range on Fort Benning in April. Eddy qualified in the top eight to compete in the final round for the individual championship, where he placed sixth. The Northside High team placed second overall. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Command Sgt. Maj. Samuel Roark, left, begins to case the 3rd Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division colors during the Sledgehammer Inactivation Ceremony on Kelley Hill on April 15, 2016. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Soldiers with the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division lay a wreath at the memorial during the Remembrance Ceremony on the Walk of Honor at the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center on April 14, 2106. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Arris Croom hugs her nephew Johnny Barber as her 105th birthday party begins at Covenant Woods retirement community on April 12. Born in 1911 outside of Andalusia, Al., when William Howard Taft was president, Croom has voted in every election since she registered when Franklin D. Roosevelt was in office. "I've tried to live a Christian life," she said. "I've always loved people, I don't find many that I don't love." ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Kat Kaelin wears the KIA bracelet of her friend and colleague 1st Lt. Ashely White who was killed in action while the two women where deployed in Afghanistan. As a U.S. Army staff sergeant, Kaelin was assigned to elite U.S. Army forces as part of the Cultural Support Team - a team of female soldiers who worked with Afghan women during special operations missions. The book "Ashley's War" by Gayle Tzemach Lemmon is based on the CRT-2 teams. 04.06.16 ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
U.S. Army Staff Justin is reunited with Bond, his military working dog, at the Pine Mountain Police Department in April. Bond and the sergeant served 50-plus mission together on three deployments in Afghanistan, but were separated after the deployments ended. The dog joined the Pine Mountain Police Department after the Army retired him last year, but through a program funded by philanthropist Lois Pope the American Humane Association reunited the battle buddies, and the Pine Mountain police will find a replacement for Bond. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Vietnam veteran Lebronze Davis, 67, of Phenix City, Ala., left, and his brother Nathaniel Davis, 71, of Montgomery, Ala., look through memorabilia and articles about the 11 Davis brothers from Wetumpka, Ala., who served a total of 158 years in the U.S. Armed Forces. The Davis' and their nine brothers served in the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force. Two brothers and three daughters from the large farm family did not serve in the military. 03.29.16 ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Soldiers pass the Fallen Soldier Memorial following services for Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Morgan at the Main Post Chapel on Fort Benning Friday, April 1. Morgan was killed on March 29 in a car accident on the Oglethorpe Bridge between Columbus and Phenix City. He was the command sergeant major for the 2nd Battalion, 47th Infantry Regiment, 194th Armored Brigade. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Tyrecquiss Shaewaun Wells waits in Superior Court March 25,2016 during his sentencing hearing in the September 2013 murder of David Scott. Wells was sentenced to life without parole. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Retired Staff Sgt. Bennie Earles and his wife Victoria thank the TSYS team members who painted and did minor repairs on their home for the House of Heroes Chattahoochee Valley in March. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
First Baptist Youth Ministry youngsters stand in prayer before they carry a cross from the Summerville Road church in Phenix City to Idle Hour Park and back during the 10th annual Crosswalk in March. The event recalls the crucifixion of Jesus Christ at Calvary, which is observed by Christians on Good Friday. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Two beams bearing the signatures of Columbus State University faculty, staff, students and alumni will connect the east side of the old 1930s Ledger-Enquirer building with the new construction that will become the University's College of Education and Health Professions. Below the connecting bridge will be green space that leads to the back of the new facility. 02.26.16 ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Muscogee County school board members, past members and former superintendents, and other local, state and federal officials break ground for the new Fine and Performing Arts School at 1700 Midtown Drive, behind the Columbus Library. 02.27.16 ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Carver High's Stefan Lawrence leads his 11th-grade English class in a lesson on Langston Hughes poetry the morning after he was named the 2016 Muscogee County School District Teacher of the Year in May. Lawrence, 30, was cited for, among other qualities, his enthusiasm and ability to relate his students' lives to the literature that they study. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Columbus High's Caroline Spurlin, left, and her teammates celebrate her first half goal against Starr's Mill in GHSA Class 5A semifinal play at Kinnett Stadium in May. The Lady Blue Devils beat the defending champions in penalty kicks to advance to the state final where they lost to Macintosh. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
SarahBeth Davis of Shaw High School is named the Tucker-Wilder Scholarship in Journalism recipient during the 41st Annual Ledger-Enquirer Page One Awards at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in May. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Columbus Police Detective Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick, hugs Cpl. Sandra Hickey after Hickey was name the Columbus Police Department Office of the Year during the annual officer awards reception in May. Hickey, a 23-year veteran, Hickey is currently a digital forensics investigator with the Special Victims Unit. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Special education teacher and coach Lindsey Johnson of Northside High is named the Sara Spano Top Teacher to open the 41st Annual Ledger-Enquirer Page One Awards Tuesday at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in May. Robert Slay, Director of Digital Sales for the Ledger-Enquirer presented the award. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Artist and jeweler Courtney Akers, whose handmade jewelry is sold under "Bent by Courtney," works from her studio in the Bibb City Studios. 04.06.16 ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Shameika Averett, center, reacts as she opens a Ridgecrest Elementary yearbook that show her daughter Gianna Lindsey's photograph and dedication on the first page. Gianna's fifth-grade classmates planted a memorial rose garden in her honor in April. She was one of three family members who were killed in a triple homicide in Upatoi in January 2016. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Spencer track and cross country runners stretch before the 1st annual Spencer High Green & Gold 5K Stroll at Rotary Park in April. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Carver High teammates hold high a photograph of their head coach David Pollard following their 5-3 win over Shaw High on April 22 for their first Region 1-5A win in two years. Coach Pollard was killed in a traffic accident May 18 just blocks from the school. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Central High's Tre' Todd (3) and Quandarius Weaver (2) celebrate the Red Devils 63-61 win in overtime against Spain Park in the AHSAA Class 7A semifinals in Birmingham in March. The Red Devils fell to McGill-Toolen in the final. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Capt. Robert Killian drops to his knees as he and National Guard teammate Staff Sgt. Erich Friedlein complete the Buddy Run at Camp Rogers in April. The crossed the finish line as the first place team in the 2016 David E. Grange Best Ranger Competition. Killian had finished the competition in second place the past two years. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Incoming TSYS president and chief operating officer Pamela Joseph talks with fellow board member Bill Isaac before the annual shareholders meeting in April. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Gregg Hilliard, 19, left, and several other students with the Collegiate 100 of Columbus State University, part of the 100 Black Men of Atlanta, spread mulch around a playground at the Ronald McDonald House in July as part of their 100 hours of community service. The group is also part of the 100 Black Men of America's African-American Male Initiative that focuses on recruiting young black men for college and supporting them through graduation. The program is funded through the University System of Georgia, with matching funds from various CSU organizations. The students see themselves as a community service organization. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Susie Jessie, 94, is escorted from the polling booth by her son Richard Jessie after voting Tues., May 24, at Wynnton Road United Methodist Church. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Shedrick Terrell McClain, Jr., graduates form G.W. Carver High Sat. May 21, at the Columbus Civic Center. The senior's father, Shedrick McClain, was killed on his motorcycle the night before after being hit by a drunk driver. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Early College Academy of Columbus seniors stand as graduation ceremonies begin at the Columbus Civic Center in May. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Kendrick High senior Adante Harper has lived in nine group homes since being taken from his mother when he was eight years old. With a focus on creating a more normal life for himself, Harper overcame his anger issues as a youngster and avoided the distractions of drug and alcohol use to graduate ranked 11th in his class. He plans to attend Valdosta State University with the goal of becoming a college-level athletic director. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Torrian McCants reads his original story "The Torrian and Lebron Challenge" to an audience of family, friends and Phenix City officials in August. Several youngsters read their writings to cap the two-week literacy program, "What's Your Story? Reading, Writing and Storytelling." The program was part of the Phenix City Housing Authority "YES!" summer program in partnership with Troy University. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Matthew Wilson looks at the downed Magnolia tree in front his home in the 1400 block of Virginia Street in August. Cleanup continued after a microburst the previous evening created high winds that downed trees and power lines, cutting off power to more than 3,000 residences on Monday evening. The Lakebottom, Overlook and Midtown neighborhoods were hit the hardest. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Darby Britto, Historic Westville director of public relations and marketing, demonstrates a weasel, which was used to measure yarn. Westville craftsmen and women demonstrated their skills on the Broadway median during Market Days. The village broke ground for a new location south of Oxbow Meadows, and plans to reopen the museum in 2019. It has been located in Lumpkin, Ga., since 1966. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
RED, a Robotic Educational Device, sits on a table as her computers boost up at the Columbus State University Coca-Cola Space Science Center. The center celebrated its 20th anniversary with a day of events on Saturday, July 16. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
About 70 demonstrators block Veterans Parkway at 10th Street during a #BlackLivesMatter demonstration Sat., July 9, that began at the Government Center Plaza. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Columbus Police Cpl. Travis Spencer, center, holds the microphone for his D.A.R.E. students during their skit for parents and public safety officer in June. About 70 boys and girls attended the month-long D.A.R.E. to Be Great summer camp held at Fort Middle School. Funded by a grant, the youngsters went on field trips, including the National Infantry Museum, Oxbow Meadows and the Coca-Cola Space Science Center, spent a day at the Aquatics Center, went to the movies, had educational sessions about bullying and respect, and got a lot of exercise - all part of the message to stay away from drugs and gangs. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Firefighters with Station #10 Squad C carry the flag east on 12th Street at the end of the 5th Annual Firefighter MDA 5K Run/Walk in June. The event is expected to raise more than $4,000. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Miss Capital City Patricia Ford is crowned Miss Georgia 2016 by Miss America Betty Cantrell, left, and Miss Georgia 2015 Adeline Kenerly Sat., June 18, at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus, Georgia. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Miss Georgia contestants visit Mikaylah Edens, 6, in the Pediatric Unit at the Midtown Medical Center Wed., June 15. Mikaylah began having seizures when she was three years old, and was later diagnosed with Late Infantile Batten Disease. Children's Miracle Network is a charity supported by the Miss America organization. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
About 200 people gathered on the north plaza of the Government Center Tues., June 14, for a remembrance and candlelight vigil in honor of the 49 men and women killed in the mass shooting at an Orlando, Fl., gay bar on June 11. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
The Rev. Harold Hunt, a Native American of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina and former staff sergeant who served in Vietnam, blesses the grounds and Memorial Walk of Honor at the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center during a traditional smudge ceremony June 9. "Giving the Creator thanks for the warriors that we have memorialized in this walk, to ask the Creator at the same time that those of us who are left behind, that we are able to heal from our loses," the veteran said of the blessing ceremony. Hunt is the pastor at St. John United Methodist Church in Gibson, N.C. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Youngsters play on the new Freenotes Harmony Park next to the splashpad at Woodruff Park in downtown Columbus. The park expanded downtown's children-friendly activities. 05.10.16 ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Harris County High seniors march toward the Columbus State University Lumpkin Center for graduation ceremonies in May. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Carver High seniors wait in the hallway of the Columbus Civic Center before graduation ceremonies in May. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Liberian refugee Paul Yarwaye, 55, lived in public housing and graduated from Columbus State University in May with a bachelor's degree in health science. He plans to complete his masters degree, then return to his home country to establish organizations that will focus on local water sanitization. He hopes to once again return to teaching. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Northside High seniors make last second adjustments before walking into graduation ceremonies in May at the Columbus Civic Center. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
The POW exhibit "The Victory Within: The American Prisoner of War Experience" at the National Civil War Naval Museum at Port Columbus was curated in partnership with a team from the Andersonville National Historic Site. 09.03.16 ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Evan Dunkle, left, Peyton Burton and Banks Stamp present their video game "Gulag" to students in a computer class at the Central Freshman Academy in September. The trio, now sophomores, created and designed the game as freshman, and placed third over the summer in the National Leadership Conference competition for the Future Business Leaders of America. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
The Justice Family Band plays for friends, colleagues, students and family members who filled the Springer Opera House Sat., Aug. 27, for a celebration of the life of Ron Anderson, retired associate artistic director and founder of the Springer Theater Academy. Anderson died August 24 after a cancer diagnosis two years ago. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Friends of Deonn Carter, 31, stand by his casket as Columbus public safety officers change guard before funeral services begin at Cascade Hills Baptist Church Fri., Aug. 26. Hundreds of public safety officers, coworkers, former classmates and neighbors attended the service for Carter, who was known for his big heart and sincere love for law enforcement officers and everyone who came into his life. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Fort Mitchell trainer Jason Jones trains boxers at the Game Bred Boxing Club on Alabama Highway 165. Among Jones' athletes is Money Powell, 18, who is ranked #1 in the USA Boxing Men's Youth Welterweight division. 08.25.16 ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Mellody Hobson, President of Ariel Investment and Chair of the Board for DreamWorks Animation, is interviewed by Byron Pitts during the Bob Wright Symposium on Business Empowerment in August at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Billy Blanchard, chair of the Columbus 2025 Initiative, speaks at the State of Education gathering in August sponsored by The Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce and other local businesses. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Long-haul truck driver Charlie Walker has driven three million miles in the 30 years that he has worked for Boyd Brothers Transportation, Inc., out of Clayton, Alabama. 08.06.16 ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Bronwen McGee, 7, left, and her sisters Eleanor, 5, and Evelyn, 2, select books at the annual Friends of Libraries Book Sale at the Columbus Library on Macon Road in August. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Dora Reid, right, encourages her son Aidyn Reid, 7, as they approach the finish line of the 2016 Color Vibe 5k in August. Aidyn is a four-time cancer survivor. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Columbus State University president Chris Markwood leads the dedication ceremony to reopen Arnold Hall on main campus after a year-long, $4.95 million renovation. The building will house the departments of English and psychology, a computer lab, auditorium, math and science learning center, the University Writing Center and student-friendly gathering spaces that resemble corporate work designs. Arnold Hall first opened in 1966, making it one of the oldest buildings on the campus that was established in 1958. 08.11.16 ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Tiffany Formby kisses Eli, four months old, left, Kelli Glisson holds her daughter Audrey, nine months old, Jene McDowell sits with Charlee, six months old, and Jerica Peacock holds Isabel, two months old, as they wait for the Big Latch On Columbus to begin in the Family Interactive Gallery in August. Twenty-one moms and their families gathered at the Columbus Museum for the event, part of the Global Big Latch On to promote support for breastfeeding and improved health for women and children worldwide. Women across the globe came together at 10:30 a.m. local time to breastfeed their babies in celebration of World Breastfeeding Week. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Spencer High football coach Pierre Coffey stands with his Greenwave players who have brought the team to a new level of success going into the 2016 season. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Muscogee County Sheriff's Deputy Ray Thornton talks with Braylon Meyer, 4, and his mother Natalie Meyer in the St. Elmo Shopping Center parking lot during National Night Out in August. Hundreds of public safety officers from area agencies visited neighborhoods throughout the city during the annual event. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Sgt. 1st Class Michael McPhail will compete in the prone rifle event as one of four members of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit who will compete in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. McPhail also competed in the 2012 games in London. 07.27.16 ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
The RiverCenter for the Performing Arts hosted the Community Conversation about Race Relations and Policing in August with NAACP Georgia President Francys Johnson, left, Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and retired Superior Court Chief Judge John Allen. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Northside High students carry the casket of their friend and teammate Justin Patrick Johanson following funeral services at St. Luke United Methodist Church Sat., Sept. 10. The 15-year old was killed in a traffic accident in the early morning hours of Sept. 4. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Athletic coach and massage therapist Nicole Adderley works out during a Saturday morning session at the Uncommon Athlete in September. Gym members have held free workout sessions to raise money for Adderley, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Northside High students and staff create a memorial to honor their classmate Justin Patrick Johanson before classes begin Tues., Sept. 6. The 15-year old was killed in a traffic accident in the early morning hours of Sept. 4. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
