A look back at the Christmas 2015 Chattahoochee flooding

ROBIN TRIMARCHI/rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.comThe Oxbow Meadows Golf Course on South Lumpkin Road remained closed Thursday following a week of heavy rains and a flooding Chattahoochee River.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.comThe flooded Chattahoochee River sends waves over the north section of the Phenix City Riverwalk as rains continued Wednesday. Most of the Riverwalk on both side of the river remain closed, with sand and debris left behind on the embankments where the water has receded since its highest levels last week. 12.30.15
ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.comAn unidentified man watches the flooded Chattahoochee River from the Phenix City Riverwalk as it roars under the downtown bridges during heavy the rain Wednesday. Most of the Riverwalk on both side of the river remain closed, with sand and debris left behind on the embankments where the water has receded since its highest levels last week. 12.30.15
ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.comSpectators watch the flooded Chattahoochee River as it roars under the downtown bridges during heavy the rain Wednesday. Most of the Riverwalk on both side of the river remain closed, with sand and debris left behind on the embankments where the water has receded since its highest levels last week. 12.30.15
ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.comThe flooded Chattahoochee River roars under the downtown bridges during heavy the rain Wednesday. Most of the Riverwalk on both side of the river remain closed, with sand and debris left behind on the embankments where the water has receded since its highest levels last week. 12.30.15
ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.comAlthough the Chattahoochee River has receded serveral feet ffrom its highest flood level, the old power station at the Eagle & Phenix Lofts remains flooded, with the entrance to the white water island still completely submerged Tuesday. The Riverwalk reamians under water with sand and debris left behind on the embankments. 12.29.15
ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.comThe Chattahoochee River has receded serveral feet ffrom its highest flood level, but the Riverwalk reamians under water Tuesday following several days of heavy rain, with sand and debris left behind. 12.29.15
ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.comAlthough the Chattahoochee River has receded serveral feet ffrom its highest flood level, the old power station at the Eagle & Phenix Lofts remains flooded, with the entrance to the white water island, and the island itself, still completely submerged Tuesday. The Riverwalk reamians under water with sand and debris left behind on the embankments. 12.29.15
Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com Rising water on the Chattahoochee River nearly covers Friday afternoon a sign along the Phenix City riverwalk. 12/25/15
The Chattahoochee RiverWalk was completely flooded around 9 a.m. Thursday.
The Chattahoochee RiverWalk was completely flooded around 9 a.m. Thursday.
Substantial debris washed up onto the Riverwalk and the banks above it during recent flooding.
Silt, sand and mud remain on the Riverwalk in the wake of recent flooding.
Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com Portions of the Riverwalk remained underwater Monday morning due to the heavy rains that caused flooding. 12/28/15
Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com Portions of the Riverwalk remained underwater Monday morning due to the heavy rains that caused flooding. 12/28/15
Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com Portions of the Riverwalk remained underwater Monday morning due to the heavy rains that caused flooding. 12/28/15
