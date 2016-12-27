Darrell Roaden - 2016 Year in Pictures

Family and friends gathered around the flag pole at the top of the steps to Columbus High School Wednesday night December 20, 2016 for a candlelight vigil for Bobby Seawright Jr.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
A very special first dance for 1 year old Audrey Hopkins with her dad, Brent Hopkins during the Father Daughter Dance February 6, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Stain glass window in the teen?s activity center of the Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church 3000 12th Ave
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Tyler Timmer diving in the preliminary rounds of the Men's 3 Meter Championships during the NAIA Swimming and Diving Championships held at the Columbus Aquatics Center Wednesday afternoon March 2, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted during the annual Bi-City Annual Christmas Parade December 3
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Phenix City Christmas carnival at Moon Lake December 10, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Bryan Rodriguez came up from the audience and was dancing on stage with Lil DY DY during the FOXE 105 Talent Show Saturday night March 19, 2016 at the Phenix City Amphitheater
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Candles lit in remembrance of Bobby Seawright during the candlelight vigil at Columbus High School, Wednesday night December 20, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Fans in front of the stage of the Phenix City Amphitheater dancing to the music of the Taylor Girls during the FOXE 105 Talent Show Saturday night March 19, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Steve Fotanelli dancing with Madison and Sophia during the Father Daughter Dance February 6, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Liz News, Christina Yuhas, Pam News, and Emily News gathered around Dwight News with signs of support as he gets set to run his first half marathon at the Big Dog 10th annual Red Nose Half Marathon Saturday, Jan 9, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Columbus' Emmy Hatta competing in the Girls 1 meter diving during the 2016 Region 1 5A Swimming Championship January 21, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Phenix City Independence Day Celebration July 4, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Phenix City Christmas carnival at Moon Lake December 10, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Reindeer Run December 3, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Highland Mud Run Saturday April 30, 2016.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the 32nd running of the Steeplechase at Callaway, Saturday afternoon November 5, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Highland Mud Run Saturday April 30, 2016.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Highland Mud Run Saturday April 30, 2016.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Grand After Paddle Party at Waveshaper Island Saturday afternoon August 27, 2016
DarrellRoaden
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Grand After Paddle Party at Waveshaper Island Saturday afternoon August 27, 2016
DarrellRoaden
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the 2016 Frogtown Hollow Jam at Woodruff Park
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the 18th Annual Sky High Hot Air Balloon Festival at Callaway Gardens September3, 2016
DarrellRoaden
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the CVDSA 2016 Buddy Walk, October 15, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the CASA Superhero 5K and 1K fun run at Woodruff Park Saturday morning April 16, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the CASA Superhero 5K and 1K fun run at Woodruff Park Saturday morning April 16, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in Valley Airshow Sunday afternoon April 17, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in Valley Airshow Sunday afternoon April 17, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in Valley Airshow Sunday afternoon April 17, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in Valley Airshow Sunday afternoon April 17, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Phenix City Christmas carnival goers on the Merry-go-round during the carnival at Moon Lake December 10, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in Valley Airshow Sunday afternoon April 17, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in Valley Airshow Sunday afternoon April 17, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in Valley Airshow Sunday afternoon April 17, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Member of the Silver Wings jump team landing on Fort Benning's Eubanks Field during the 1st Battalion, 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment annual 250-foot Airborne tower lighting ceremony Friday, December 9, 2016. The field caught field from the previous jumpers? pyrotechnics as he landed
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Sheriff Mike Jolly conducting a safety briefing and leading the riders in prayer before starting off on their ride out to Flat Rock Park during the Toys for Tots Run, December 4, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Riders screaming with joy as the pirate boat ride swings higher and higher during the Christmas carnival at Moon Lake Saturday December 10, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Amay Matthiesen with a egg plant that she picked out at the Jenny Jack Sun Farm booth during the Market Days on Broadway, July 2, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Emma Slavens on the Riverwalk leading a group of runners to the finish line of the Run for the Valley 5K and 10K , September 17, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
After making several laps around Broadway the Budweiser Clydesdales stopped in front of the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts for the people to pet and take pictures of the horses
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Sophia Frazier and Biscuit who wanted Sophia to share her candy cane with him at the Reindeer Run on Broadway, December 3, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
A yawning Reindeer Run runner Noah Anderson trying to wake up before the start of the Reindeer run in front of Country's Barbecue on Broadway, in Columbus December 3, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
While Santa was took time to make a appearance at the annual Broadway Holiday Festival in downtown Columbus Brothers Jayden and Jaxson Kozee had the opportunity to Santa about how good they have been this year
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Bryan Chavarry and his son Noah at the Ludys Christmas Light Spectacular 5784 Ironstone Drive (in the Cottonwood Subdivision), Friday November 15, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Tory Urness with his grandson Barden Harris experiencing the Ludys Christmas Light Spectacular, Friday November 15, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Fair goers on the spin cycle on the Rotor ride at the Greater Columbus Fair Sunday October 30, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Approaching the finish line of the W.C. Bradley Timber Race, Ross Geraqghty on Ryvit and Kieran Norris on Enuff Alex are nose to nose fighting for 2nd place Saturday afternoon November 5, 2016 at the 32nd running of the Steeplechase at Callaway
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Runners moving up Ft Benning Road facing the first hill of their marathon/ half marathon run Saturday morning during the 2016 Soldier Marathon November 12, 2016 at the National Infantry Museum
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Grady Colt Parks feeding a Angora Goat in the petting zoo area of the Greater Columbus Fair on the grounds of South Commons at the Columbus Civic Center Sunday afternoon October 30, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Tyasia Caiter and Alexis Williams try their hand at riding the ponies on the Merry-Go Round at the Greater Columbus Fair Sunday October 30, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Going up on the Atmos-Fear was not that but coming down was anther thing entirely as Cameron Barnes, Erica Thomas and Ashley Pitts discovered during The Greater Columbus Fair at the Columbus Civic Center Sunday afternoon October 30, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Libby Young being greeted by Letty the Lion while onstage for the 2016 Broadway Paw-rade, a costume contest for dogs on the stage in the median of the 1000 block of Broadway Saturday October 29, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Northside's Hannah George pitching against Ridgeland in the 1st inning of the game Friday afternoon on the 2nd day of the GHSA State Softball Championship Tournament Friday October 28, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Riders experiencing some upside down thrills while on the Fire-Ball ride at Greater Columbus Fair on the grounds of South Commons at the Columbus Civic Center Sunday afternoon October 30, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
The tree in the median of the 1000 block of Broadway full of climbers during the Out on a Limb Tree Climb 2016 hosted by Trees Columbus October 22, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
The tree in the median of the 1000 block of Broadway full of climbers during the Out on a Limb Tree Climb 2016 hosted by Trees Columbus October 22, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Abe Winters working with Martha Wade, giving her instruction and encouragement during her climb up the tree in the median of the 1000 block of Broadway during the Out on a Limb Tree Climb 2016 hosted by Trees Columbus October 22, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
The Joker, aka Jessica McCraine at the 6th Annual Track or Treat Chris Patterson Memorial 5k Saturday morning at the Phenix City Amphitheater October 29, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Bat Kid John Clarke Bryant stopped to pick up a fallen pin wheel during the children?s fun run of the 6th Annual Track or Treat Chris Patterson Memorial 5k Saturday morning at the Phenix City Amphitheater October 29, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Russell County High School Warrior Band on the field under the direction of Drum Major Ivy Long performing the music of Earth Wind and Fire for the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Harris County High School, the Sound of the County Marching Band the field under the direction of Drum Majors Annie Feret and Hayley Herrin performing during the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Columbus' Tierra White and Madison Zeller block the ball against LaFayette?s Kensley Baugh for the point in the 3rd match of the first round of Class 4A state playoffs Thurs night, October 13, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Clara Royle wasn?t so keen on meeting Rambo face to face, she didn?t mind touching him when he was facing away from her but when Rambo turning around towards her she leaned back against her father Tyler Royle
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Dave and Maunalee King with 4 month old Charlotte reading a book to her during the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries Columbus Children's Book Festival Saturday September 17, 2016.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Harris County High School Band Member and contortionist Kacie Hurtt playing a French horn during the band?s performance at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Isabella Alonso sinks her teeth into a delicious Chicken kabob during the Tri-City Latino Festival Saturday afternoon outside the Columbus Civic Center, September 17, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Harris County High School Band Member and contortionist Kacie Hurtt showcased during the band?s performance at the 36th Annual Phenix Invitational Marching Festival, Saturday, Sept 24 at Garrett-Harrison stadium
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Zeus receiving some well deserved water after finishing the Big Dog Labor Day Classic 10K with Emily and Torin Reedstrom, Monday September 5, 2016
DarrellRoaden
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Daryl Tatum working inside the envelope of his balloon preparing it for launch for the 18th Annual Sky High Hot Air Balloon Festival at Callaway Gardens Saturday morning September3, 2016
DarrellRoaden
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Sophie Jones on the floor with a special book she wanted to read during the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries Columbus Children's Book Festival Saturday September 17, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Abby Stephens bent sideways reading book titles on the shelves of the Columbus Public Library during the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries Columbus Children's Book Festival Saturday September 17, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Alex Lattimore moving through the crowds at the Jazz on the River Concert and had to stop and sing for Patrice Dawson during the Jazz on the River Concert at Woodruff Riverfront Park Sunday August 28, 2016
DarrellRoaden
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
1 year old tiny jazz dancer Luceilia Colon dancing to the music of Alex Lattimore during the Jazz on the River Concert at Woodruff Riverfront Park Sunday August 28, 2016
DarrellRoaden
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Small-Medium Fry Triathletes Carter Kullerud, Kaden Brown, Jordan Kullerud, and Isaac Floyd ready to test their skills on the course laid out at the Ladonia Elementary School, Phenix City, Alabama August 27, 2016 for the Small-Medium Fry Triathlon
DarrellRoaden
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Runners cooling off in the waterfall spray provided by the Columbus Fire Department for the Country?s Midnight Express 5K run Saturday night August 27, 2016
DarrellRoaden
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Rafting guide going airborne during a run down the rapids in front of Waveshaper Island during the Grand After Paddle Party Saturday afternoon August 27, 2016
DarrellRoaden
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Big and Rich performing on stage at the Columbus Civic Center July 23, 2016 for the 17th annual Denim and Diamonds Concert
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Quadasis Love with a high flying dance move during the Cougar Kickoff campus picnic and student organization fair Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Runners on Lakewood Drive during Dr. Cooper's Run for their Lives 5K and 1-Mile Run which raises money for the Russell County Child Advocacy Center, Saturday morning July 30, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Fireworks off the Dillingham Street Bridge during the Phenix City Independence Day Celebration July 4, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
John Rich of Big and Rich greeting the fans lining the front of the stage during the 17th annual Denim and Diamonds Concert at the Columbus Civic Center July 23, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Big Kenny of Big and Rich onstage during the 17th annual Denim and Diamonds Concert at the Columbus Civic Center July 23, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
John Hackney shielding his eyes while watching the U.S. Army Silver Wings Parachute Team parachuting on to Inouye Field adjacent to the National Infantry Museum during the National Infantry Museum Inouye Field adjacent to the National Infantry Museum during the National Infantry Museum Freedom Fest Fourth of July celebration.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
June and Sophia Mitchum riding the ponies during the Fort Benning annual Independence Celebration on York Field Saturday afternoon June 25, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Sienna Guzman riding in a 4th of July themed decorated wagon pull by her brother Daniel Jr. while eating popcorn and holding on to her deployment doll of her father SFC Daniel Guzman during the parade held at the Freedom Fest National Infantry Museum Fourth of July celebration.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Hannah posing as her mom Ashley Ooley takes a picture of her on the Merry Go Round during the Fort Benning annual Independence Celebration on York Field Saturday afternoon June 25, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
With Cole Taylor and Jon Langston?s opening acts warming up the Phenix City Amphitheater crowd, Travis Tritt take the stage and gets the Chattahoochee River rocking Friday night June 24, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Soldiers and family members riding the Tornado Amusement ride in the MWR Thrill Zone on Gardner Field during Fort Benning annual Independence Celebration Saturday afternoon June 25, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Chris Daughtry on the railing in front of the stage with the fans at Ft. Benning's Wetherby Field Saturday evening May 7, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Erica Lang competing in Heat 1 of the semi-final Pro Women Wakeboard competition during the 57th Nautique Master Waterski and Wakeboard Tournament at Callaway Gardens May 28, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Chris Daughtry on stage at Ft. Benning's Wetherby Field Saturday evening May 7, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Russell Gay competing in the Open Men Tricks competition Saturday afternoon during the 57th Nautique Master Waterski and Wakeboard Tournament at Callaway Gardens May 28, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Karman Clark delivery a great backhand swing sending the ball over the net during the Special Olympics Regional Tennis Games at Cooper Creek Tennis Center Monday April 25, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Robert Given splashes down into the pond at the end of the 80 foot water slide obstacle at the Highland Mud Run Saturday April 30, 2016.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Lindsey Horton lighting candles in remembrance of friends and family members during the Luminaria Ceremony at the Relay for Life April 29, 2016 at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Brian Coones in a Yoga position on a rope over the Chattahoochee River Saturday morning May 7, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Cason Bellant with a thumbs up signal from the cockpit of the T-28 Trojan on display at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Sunday afternoon April 17, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Rob Holland flying the Window World MXS-RH by MX Aircraft, performing some of his many award winning precision aerobatics during the Thunder in Valley Airshow Sunday afternoon April 17, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
A D.H. 115 Vampire piloted by Jerry Conley making low acrobatic passes over the airfield during the Thunder in Valley Airshow Sunday afternoon April 17, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Adam and Kalen Simmons watching as the Sliver Wings Jump Team parachutes into the Columbus airport during the Thunder in Valley Airshow Sunday afternoon April 17, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Naval Aircrewman Mechanical, (AWF) John Ramage showing the Elijah and Travis Jackson the controls if the Orion P3 on display at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Sunday afternoon April 17, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Tifany Manning and Nehemiah Manning-Woods at the finish line of the 1k fun run of the CASA Superhero run at Woodruff Park Saturday morning April 16, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
A Wonder Twin Costumed Allison Davis crossing the finish line of the CASA Superhero 5K and 1K fun run at Woodruff Park Saturday morning April 16, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Aaron Irvin as the Hulk ready to smash his way to victory at the CASA Superhero 5K and 1K fun run at Woodruff Park Saturday morning April 16, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
WTVM?s Brandon Saho and Elisabeth D?Amore encounter a live crawfish Saturday afternoon, April 9, 2016 at the Frogtown Crawfish Festival at Woodruff Park
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Central?s Slade Gorman hit for the 2nd time in the game, once in the 2nd inning and then again in the 4th inning of the game against Auburn Thursday April 14, 2016, tossing his bat to the dugout has he takes his base.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Chloe Perez holding a crawfish from her plate during the Frogtown Crawfish Festival Saturday afternoon at Woodruff Park
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
A new addition to Broadway Holiday Festival was the over 60 Christmas trees lining the median along the 1100 block of Broadway, December 2, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Phenix City kicked off the holiday season Thursday night with the Night of Lights show featuring Christmas music and concluding with fireworks over the Chattahoochee River December 1, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Mareece Adams enjoying a candy apple while waiting for the Tuskegee Morehouse Parade to move down Broadway Saturday morning October 8, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Ramiro Gabriel enjoying a funnel cake while at the Tri-City Latino Festival Saturday afternoon outside the Columbus Civic Center, September 17, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Willie McCarthy on Sharp Numbers clearing the a hurdle of the 2nd lap the W.C. Bradley Timber Race holding the lead through the race Saturday afternoon November 5, 2016 at the 32nd running of the Steeplechase at Callaway
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Runners crossing the starting line of the Mogadishu Mile Memorial 5K Run Saturday October 1, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Hot Air balloons on the field at the beach entrance of Callaway Gardens for the 18th Annual Sky High Hot Air Balloon Festival at Callaway Gardens Saturday morning September3, 2016
DarrellRoaden
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Esteban Rodriguez Pena waiting to perform on stage during the Tri-City Latino Festival Saturday afternoon outside the Columbus Civic Center, September 17, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Goose Lockhart in the transition moving to the biking section of the course after completing the swim portion of the Callaway Gardens Fitness Series 5K Run*/Triathlon Sunday morning September 4, 2016
DarrellRoaden
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Colette Cieslak peeking over the serving table at the selection of breakfast foods available during the 2016 Character Breakfast Saturday morning at the St. Luke Ministry Center, September 10, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
7 week old Kiley Burchfield at the Phenix City Amphitheater for Phenix City Independence Day Celebration July 4, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
American Blast's Ansley McClellan hits a pop fly ball for a base hit during the game against the Eastern Rockies during the Smith Ashley tournament Saturday June 4, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
David Bunt watching intently during one of the magic shows held during the Harry Potter birthday celebration at Barnes and Nobles Saturday July 30, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Swimmers passing under the railroad trestle during the Chattahoochee Challenge Sprint Triathlon July 16, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Franck Desboyaux in the Open Men Tricks competition Saturday afternoon during the 57th Nautique Master Waterski and Wakeboard Tournament at Callaway Gardens May 28, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Columbus' Caroline Tucker heads the ball away from Alexander's Macey Hodge to Columbus' Savannah Bridges in the 1st half of the game Wednesday night April 5, 2016 at Kinnett Stadium
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Steve Pace enjoying roasted corn on the cob at the Summerville United Methodist booth on Garrett-Harrison Stadium field for the Phenix City-Russell County Relay for Life Friday night May 6, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
The Stearman Formation Team performing during the Thunder in Valley Airshow Sunday afternoon April 17, 2016
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D