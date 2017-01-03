Philippine FDA orders Sanofi to take down dengue vaccine ads

1:04 John Franklin III: 'I didn’t want to be selfish and stay in the game' Pause

1:51 Judge sentences Harris to serve two consecutive sentences of life without parole

1:03 Car crashes into pole, house on Buena Vista Road

1:15 Taxi driver decks out cab with 9,000 Christmas lights

4:51 Gus Malzahn: Everybody is 'ready to go' for Sugar Bowl

2:39 DJ Roonie G opens the Sound Factory Nightclub & Bar in north Columbus

1:42 Vacant midtown building gets facelift by artists,community volunteers

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true

0:41 Family of girl killed in accident describes her as having a ‘big, big personality’