Kindred Spirit: Messages, musings and meditations in a mailbox on a beach

The Kindred Spirit Mailbox stands on a beach on Bird Island, North Carolina. It houses notebooks where visitors from around the world share their prayers, joy, grief, and secrets. Some write about the loved ones they lost, some show gratitude to what they have in life, and some even get engaged here. To get to the mailbox, it's a mile and half walk from the parking lot. Frank Nesmith, keeper of the mailbox, put it up to communicate with his girlfriend, Claudia, 40 years ago. While their summer romance slipped by, the mailbox stays. In 2012, University of North Carolina Wilmington Randall Library Special Collections became home to the notebooks.