Kindred Spirit: Messages, musings and meditations in a mailbox on a beach

The Kindred Spirit Mailbox stands on a beach on Bird Island, North Carolina. It houses notebooks where visitors from around the world share their prayers, joy, grief, and secrets. Some write about the loved ones they lost, some show gratitude to what they have in life, and some even get engaged here. To get to the mailbox, it's a mile and half walk from the parking lot. Frank Nesmith, keeper of the mailbox, put it up to communicate with his girlfriend, Claudia, 40 years ago. While their summer romance slipped by, the mailbox stays. In 2012, University of North Carolina Wilmington Randall Library Special Collections became home to the notebooks.
Salutations - Celebration of Life for Ron Anderson

Friends, family and students presented "Salutations" to close the memorial service for beloved teacher and actor Ron Anderson at the Springer Opera House in August. See the Ledger-Enquirer online for a list of "staff picks" from our 2016 videos.

Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true

Austin Deckard, 10, suffers from advanced pulmonary hypertension and is a big Auburn fan. His physical education teacher at Lakewood Elementary Courtney Cooper began a social media campaign to get the boy to meet Newton, his favorite player. And his wish came true.

Offer of "gift of life" brings two friends even closer

Russell Walker, 60, and Ray Capo, 45, became friends as they taught together for 13 years at East Columbus Magnet Academy. Last fall, Walker learned he finally was eligible to be on the transplant list for a kidney. Capo, who was learning about angels in his church’s study group, volunteered to give that gift.

History of how the military tracks Santa Claus

Watch Santa's worldwide travels in real time beginning Christmas Eve. It started with a child's phone call to NORAD in 1955 (North American Aerospace Defense Command), and the tradition of tracking Santa began. Using cutting edge technology to provide real time updates on Santa's yuletide journey, NORAD keeps watch and brings a little magic to your holiday season. Visit www.noradsanta.org to keep tabs on Saint Nick!

Judge and public safety agencies celebrate twenty five years of brightening Christmas for children

Several public safety departments joined together Tuesday in an effort coordinated by Columbus Recorder's Court Judge Michael Cielinski to deliver toys,teddy bears, and other gifts to several area agencies and hospitals. This is the 25th year Cielinski has organized the effort, which has become a holiday tradition for many of the participants. Among the groups participating this year were the Georgia State Patrol, Muskogee County Sheriff's Office, Columbus Police Department, Columbus Fire and EMS, and officers from Columbus State University.

Hey Santa! Don't forget to bring a helmet with that new bike.

Safe Kids Columbus hosted recently their 7th annual helmet giveaway at the Columbus Public Library, offering free helmets,safety information, and helmet fittings for area children. More than 1,000 helmets were provided through the generosity of the Law Offices of Gary Bruce. Columbus Regional Health is the new leading agency for Safe Kids Columbus.

