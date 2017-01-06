Cancer sidelines Austin Peay men's basketball coach

0:51 Flooding closes Cooper Creek and Heath Parks Pause

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

7:48 Area baseball coach to be inducted into national hall of fame

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

0:51 Becoming the Grinch

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

1:04 John Franklin III: 'I didn’t want to be selfish and stay in the game'

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold