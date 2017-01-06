Community celebrates opening of CSU's Brown Hall

More than 500 people crammed into the entrance of Frank D. Brown Hall on Friday afternoon as the rain moved the opening of Columbus State University’s newest downtown building inside. Brown Hall, on the site of the former Ledger-Enquirer building at the corner of Broadway and 12th Street, will house the university’s School of Nursing and much of its education program, which operates under the College of Education and Health Professions.
Mike Haskey

