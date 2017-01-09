It's all good: Any exercise cuts risk of death, study finds

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live Pause

1:27 Tompkins defeats Darr for Muscogee County sheriff

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true

0:24 Beware of black ice on the roadways

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

1:15 Community celebrates opening of CSU's Brown Hall

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

0:51 Becoming the Grinch

3:24 Sean White: 'I'm so tired of being hurt'