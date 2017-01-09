Rep. John Pezold talks about the 2017 Georgia General Assembly

Rep. John Pezold of Fortson sees 2017 as a year "vigilant" as the Georgia General Assembly begins its session
Chuck Williams chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com

News

Beware of black ice on the roadways

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor describes black ice in this 2014 video from the Ledger-Enquirer. With freezing temperatures and precipitation in the forecast for the coming weekend, motorists are advised to drive slowly and stay alert for a cover of ice on what can appear to be a clear road.

Nation & World

Game warden shoots family's pet deer

On Dec. 19, 2016, Kansas game wardens came to the home of Mark and Kim Mcgaughey regarding a deer they said the family kept illegally as a pet. The mule deer doe, which the family had named Faline and which they had had for about 22 months, was eventually shot and killed by game wardens a few minutes later on the property.

Local

Storm damage forces closure of roads in Phenix City

The City of Phenix City has temporarily closed sections of two roads because of storm-related damage. The city has closed 16th avenue near its intersection with 12th Place. It has also closed 18th Avenue near its intersection with 10th place. Barricades are in place at both locations. The city says the closures will remain in place until repairs are completed. Contact the Phenix City engineering department at 334.448.2760 with questions or concerns.

News

Kindred Spirit: Messages, musings and meditations in a mailbox on a beach

The Kindred Spirit Mailbox stands on a beach on Bird Island, North Carolina. It houses notebooks where visitors from around the world share their prayers, joy, grief, and secrets. Some write about the loved ones they lost, some show gratitude to what they have in life, and some even get engaged here. To get to the mailbox, it's a mile and half walk from the parking lot. Frank Nesmith, keeper of the mailbox, put it up to communicate with his girlfriend, Claudia, 40 years ago. While their summer romance slipped by, the mailbox stays. In 2012, University of North Carolina Wilmington Randall Library Special Collections became home to the notebooks.

News

Salutations - Celebration of Life for Ron Anderson

Friends, family and students presented "Salutations" to close the memorial service for beloved teacher and actor Ron Anderson at the Springer Opera House in August. See the Ledger-Enquirer online for a list of "staff picks" from our 2016 videos.

Editor's Choice Videos