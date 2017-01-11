Sen. Ed Harbison discusses veterans assistance

Historic Columbus honored Tuesday its founding director, Janice Persons Bigger, by renaming its Revolving-Redevelopment Fund in her honor. The fund was established in 1968 with a donation from the Junior League of Columbus and has revolved more than 80 properties. Historic Columbus estimates these efforts have brought over $14 Million back to the tax roles of Muscogee County. The fund is now named the Janice Persons Biggers Revolving-Redevelopment Fund.
The Auburn (Ala.) Police Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a residential burglary that occurred the morning of Jan 10 at a residence near Rock Ledge Court and East Veterans Blvd. The suspect was captured on camera before he fled the residence. Anyone with information on the suspect or the case is encouraged to call the Auburn police at 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.
In this video provided by a Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60T Jayhawk crew, four crew members of the Lady Gudny are hoisted from the disabled fishing vessel adrift in the Bering Sea 230 miles east-southeast of Kodiak, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2017. The Lady Gudny experienced fuel problems and exhausted its supply of fuel filters Jan. 5.
Many decorative fountains around Columbus and Phenix City froze after a weekend of overnight temperatures that dipped below freezing. But as winter in the Chattahoochee Valley goes, temperatures will return to the 60s on Tuesday, and you'll be back in shorts and t-shirts before week's end.
Runners competing in the Red Nose Half Marathon Saturday morning were faced with frigid temperatures at the starting line Saturday morning. If you missed the event, here's a quick look at the race's start.
More than 500 people crammed into the entrance of Frank D. Brown Hall on Friday afternoon as the rain moved the opening of Columbus State University’s newest downtown building inside. Brown Hall, on the site of the former Ledger-Enquirer building at the corner of Broadway and 12th Street, will house the university’s School of Nursing and much of its education program, which operates under the College of Education and Health Professions.
Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor describes black ice in this 2014 video from the Ledger-Enquirer. With freezing temperatures and precipitation in the forecast for the coming weekend, motorists are advised to drive slowly and stay alert for a cover of ice on what can appear to be a clear road.