January 11, 2017 3:59 PM

U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers coming to Bonnaroo

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

U2, the iconic Irish rock band, will perform at the 2017 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

The festival in Manchester, Tenn. is June 8-11.

It will feature more than 100 artists performing on a 700-acre farm. Besides U2, acts such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lorde, Major Lazer, Glass Animals, Margo Price, Travis Scott and Royal Blood will perform.

U2, which has won 22 Grammy awards, is known for hit songs such as “I Still Haven’t Found What I Am Looking For,” “Two Hearts Beat As One,” and “Desire.”

For ticket information and a complete list of acts, visit www.bonnaroo.com.

