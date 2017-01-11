News
Attorney releases photos of Hector Arreola
Photos of Hector Arreola, released by the family's attorney Stacey Jackson, show the 30-year old in a hospital bed at Midtown Medical Center. Arreola died Tues, Jan. 10, following a struggle with Columbus patrol officers a day earlier. The incident in under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Jackson said that the family is considering filing a lawsuit against the city, but will wait for the results of the autopsy and GBI report.Courtesy the Arreola family The Ledger-Enquirer