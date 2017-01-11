Attorney releases photos of Hector Arreola

Photos of Hector Arreola, released by the family's attorney Stacey Jackson, show the 30-year old in a hospital bed at Midtown Medical Center. Arreola died Tues, Jan. 10, following a struggle with Columbus patrol officers a day earlier. The incident in under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Jackson said that the family is considering filing a lawsuit against the city, but will wait for the results of the autopsy and GBI report.
Courtesy the Arreola family The Ledger-Enquirer

Historic Columbus honors its founding director

Historic Columbus honored Tuesday its founding director, Janice Persons Bigger, by renaming its Revolving-Redevelopment Fund in her honor. The fund was established in 1968 with a donation from the Junior League of Columbus and has revolved more than 80 properties. Historic Columbus estimates these efforts have brought over $14 Million back to the tax roles of Muscogee County. The fund is now named the Janice Persons Biggers Revolving-Redevelopment Fund.

Auburn burglary suspect on camera

The Auburn (Ala.) Police Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a residential burglary that occurred the morning of Jan 10 at a residence near Rock Ledge Court and East Veterans Blvd. The suspect was captured on camera before he fled the residence. Anyone with information on the suspect or the case is encouraged to call the Auburn police at 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.

Four fishermen rescued from rough waters in the Bering Sea

In this video provided by a Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60T Jayhawk crew, four crew members of the Lady Gudny are hoisted from the disabled fishing vessel adrift in the Bering Sea 230 miles east-southeast of Kodiak, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2017. The Lady Gudny experienced fuel problems and exhausted its supply of fuel filters Jan. 5.

A peephole camera picks up drug activity in apartment hallway

A video camera installed in a peephole picked up hours of drug activity in the hallway of a South Bronx apartment building. The South Bronx, just across the Harlem River from Manhattan and once shorthand for urban dysfunction, still suffers violence at levels long ago slashed in many other parts of New York City. And yet the city’s efforts to fight it remain splintered, underfunded and burdened by scandal.

Frozen fountains around Fountain City

Many decorative fountains around Columbus and Phenix City froze after a weekend of overnight temperatures that dipped below freezing. But as winter in the Chattahoochee Valley goes, temperatures will return to the 60s on Tuesday, and you'll be back in shorts and t-shirts before week's end.

