Dash cam video of gunfire exchange involving a Troup County Sheriff's deputy

The Troup County Sheriff's Department has released video of an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 9, 2017. The footage shows Deputy Michael Hockett arriving and entering a rural county residence to check on a person. Matthew Edmondson later arrives at the property, repeatedly kicks and shoots the officer's vehicle, then drives to the back of house where the deputy is knocking on doors. Gunfire and Hockett's voice can be heard over the dashboard radio from Hockett's hand held radio. Deputy Hockett flees the property on foot with Edmondson in pursuit. Gun shots are exchanged, and both men are wounded. The deputy sped away from the scene, and Edmondson was later arrested following a stand off.
Courtesy the Troup County Sheriff's Department

News

Attorney releases photos of Hector Arreola

Photos of Hector Arreola, released by the family's attorney Stacey Jackson, show the 30-year old in a hospital bed at Midtown Medical Center. Arreola died Tues, Jan. 10, following a struggle with Columbus patrol officers a day earlier. The incident in under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Jackson said that the family is considering filing a lawsuit against the city, but will wait for the results of the autopsy and GBI report.

Local

Historic Columbus honors its founding director

Historic Columbus honored Tuesday its founding director, Janice Persons Bigger, by renaming its Revolving-Redevelopment Fund in her honor. The fund was established in 1968 with a donation from the Junior League of Columbus and has revolved more than 80 properties. Historic Columbus estimates these efforts have brought over $14 Million back to the tax roles of Muscogee County. The fund is now named the Janice Persons Biggers Revolving-Redevelopment Fund.

News

Auburn burglary suspect on camera

The Auburn (Ala.) Police Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a residential burglary that occurred the morning of Jan 10 at a residence near Rock Ledge Court and East Veterans Blvd. The suspect was captured on camera before he fled the residence. Anyone with information on the suspect or the case is encouraged to call the Auburn police at 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.

News

Four fishermen rescued from rough waters in the Bering Sea

In this video provided by a Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60T Jayhawk crew, four crew members of the Lady Gudny are hoisted from the disabled fishing vessel adrift in the Bering Sea 230 miles east-southeast of Kodiak, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2017. The Lady Gudny experienced fuel problems and exhausted its supply of fuel filters Jan. 5.

Editor's Choice Videos