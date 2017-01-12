Dash cam video of gunfire exchange involving a Troup County Sheriff's deputy

The Troup County Sheriff's Department has released video of an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 9, 2017. The footage shows Deputy Michael Hockett arriving and entering a rural county residence to check on a person. Matthew Edmondson later arrives at the property, repeatedly kicks and shoots the officer's vehicle, then drives to the back of house where the deputy is knocking on doors. Gunfire and Hockett's voice can be heard over the dashboard radio from Hockett's hand held radio. Deputy Hockett flees the property on foot with Edmondson in pursuit. Gun shots are exchanged, and both men are wounded. The deputy sped away from the scene, and Edmondson was later arrested following a stand off.