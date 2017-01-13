Troup County deputy and resident exchange gunfire

The Troup County Sheriff's Department has released dash cam video of an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 9, 2017. This footage shows a man identified as Matthew Edmondson shooting at the officer's vehicle outside of a Jackson Street residence in rural Troup County. Deputy Michael Hockett had arrived on the scene earlier to check on a person, and was behind the house at the time of Edmondson's arrival. Gunfire and Hockett's voice can be heard over the dashboard radio from Hockett's hand held radio. Gun shots were then exchanged at the property entrance. Both men were wounded, Deputy Hockett sped away from the scene, and Edmondson was later arrested following a stand off.

Local

You can help the Hooch through Adopt-A-Stream program

Protecting the Chattahoochee river requires monitoring the streams that flow into it, to check for pollution from runoff or sewage leaks. Henry Jackson, executive director at Chattahoochee RiverWarden, says people can help them do this through its Adopt-A-Stream program in which volunteers borrow a testing kit to check water quality in area creeks. The information they gather each month goes into a database with which the organization keeps track of problems. Jackson wants more people to join that program, and encourages them to contact his office via its website, www.chattahoocheeriverwarden.org, or by email, criverwarden@gmail.com.

News

Attorney releases photos of Hector Arreola

Photos of Hector Arreola, released by the family's attorney Stacey Jackson, show the 30-year old in a hospital bed at Midtown Medical Center. Arreola died Tues, Jan. 10, following a struggle with Columbus patrol officers a day earlier. The incident in under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Jackson said that the family is considering filing a lawsuit against the city, but will wait for the results of the autopsy and GBI report.

Local

Historic Columbus honors its founding director

Historic Columbus honored Tuesday its founding director, Janice Persons Bigger, by renaming its Revolving-Redevelopment Fund in her honor. The fund was established in 1968 with a donation from the Junior League of Columbus and has revolved more than 80 properties. Historic Columbus estimates these efforts have brought over $14 Million back to the tax roles of Muscogee County. The fund is now named the Janice Persons Biggers Revolving-Redevelopment Fund.

Editor's Choice Videos