Troup County deputy and resident exchange gunfire

The Troup County Sheriff's Department has released dash cam video of an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 9, 2017. This footage shows a man identified as Matthew Edmondson shooting at the officer's vehicle outside of a Jackson Street residence in rural Troup County. Deputy Michael Hockett had arrived on the scene earlier to check on a person, and was behind the house at the time of Edmondson's arrival. Gunfire and Hockett's voice can be heard over the dashboard radio from Hockett's hand held radio. Gun shots were then exchanged at the property entrance. Both men were wounded, Deputy Hockett sped away from the scene, and Edmondson was later arrested following a stand off.