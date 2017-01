Florida dispensaries aim to 'normalize' medical marijuana

2:04 Health concerns drives attorney to request low bond for 10th Street shooting victim facing drug charges Pause

2:52 Dash cam video of gunfire exchange involving a Troup County Sheriff's deputy

0:53 Mark Jones explains concept for his new restaurant 'Smoque'

1:06 Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

2:26 Columbus music promoter Stevie Porter talks about his case

0:26 May River student throws volleyball at officer on bike

1:19 Troup County deputy and resident exchange gunfire

2:13 Attorney describes arrest he believes led to Hector Arreola's death