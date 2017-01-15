UGA Research: Chronic illness, depression, increase likelihood of problem drinking in older adults

Research by the University of Georgia School of Social Work has found that older adults suffering from multiple chronic healthy conditions and depression are nearly five times as likely to be problem drinkers as older adults with the same conditions and no depression.
The study is the first to document the connection between multiple chronic illnesses, depression and alcohol use in seniors.
According to a report on the school’s website, this information could help health providers indentify which older adults are most likely to experience problem drinking and lead to better preventive care for this segment of society.
The study utilized data from the National Social Life, Health and Aging Project, a nationwide durvey of older adults funded by the National Institutes of Health. Researchers looked at more than 1,600 individuals aged 57- 85 who indentified as active alcohol consumers.
The report says that among problem drinkers or individuals who reported a high amount of negative consequences associated with alcohol use, the researchers found 66 percent reported having chronic health conditions and 28 percent reported having symptoms of depression. The researchers found that older adults who experienced major chronic health conditions combined with depression were those who experienced the the highest likelihood of problem drinking.
“These findings suggest that effective training in screening and referral for mental health and alcohol use issues for health care providers of older adults may better serve the approximate four million older adults who currently experience problem drinking in the U.S.” said Orion Mowbray, assistant professor at the UGA School of Social Work and lead author of the study.
