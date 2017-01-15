U.S. Rep. John Lewis to speak at LaGrange College

U.S. Rep. John Lewis, a leader in the civil rights movement, is scheduled to deliver the Martin Luther King Jr. address the afternoon of Jan. 26 at LaGrange College.
According to the college website, the speech in Callaway Auditorium at 3:30 p.m. in LaGrange, Ga. is free and open to the public.
Lewis has been in the news lately. It was reported that after Lewis made a remark that president-elect Donald Trump was not a legitimate president Trump tweeted “Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district which is in horrible shape and falling apart rather than falsely complaining about the election results.”
Lewis has represented Georgia’s Fifth Congressional District since 1986.
LaGrange College President Dan McAlexander said when making the announcement last week that the school was honored to have Lewis come to speak.
“For more than five decades, John Lewis has stood on the front lines of social change as a champion of civil rights. He embodies the integrity and moral courage we strive to encourage in our students,” said McAlexander in a news release.
