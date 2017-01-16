The Dragon Dances usher in the Vietnamese New Year

For thousands of years the Dragon Dance has been a unique part of Vietnamese culture, and is performed during ceremonies, celebrations and festivals to bring happiness, prosperity and good luck.

Attorney describes arrest he believes led to Hector Arreola's death

Attorney Stacey Jackson, who represents Hector Arreola's family, speaks about Monday's arrest on Moss Drive. Arreola was being taken into custody on a disorderly conduct charge when he got involved with a struggle with Columbus police officer Brian Dudley and Mike Aguilar. He died a day later at Columbus Midtown Medical Center.

Troup County deputy and resident exchange gunfire

The Troup County Sheriff's Department has released dash cam video of an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 9, 2017. This footage shows a man identified as Matthew Edmondson shooting at the officer's vehicle outside of a Jackson Street residence in rural Troup County. Deputy Michael Hockett had arrived on the scene earlier to check on a person, and was behind the house at the time of Edmondson's arrival. Gunfire and Hockett's voice can be heard over the dashboard radio from Hockett's hand held radio. Gun shots were then exchanged at the property entrance. Both men were wounded, Deputy Hockett sped away from the scene, and Edmondson was later arrested following a stand off.

You can help the Hooch through Adopt-A-Stream program

Protecting the Chattahoochee river requires monitoring the streams that flow into it, to check for pollution from runoff or sewage leaks. Henry Jackson, executive director at Chattahoochee RiverWarden, says people can help them do this through its Adopt-A-Stream program in which volunteers borrow a testing kit to check water quality in area creeks. The information they gather each month goes into a database with which the organization keeps track of problems. Jackson wants more people to join that program, and encourages them to contact his office via its website, www.chattahoocheeriverwarden.org, or by email, criverwarden@gmail.com.

Attorney releases photos of Hector Arreola

Photos of Hector Arreola, released by the family's attorney Stacey Jackson, show the 30-year old in a hospital bed at Midtown Medical Center. Arreola died Tues, Jan. 10, following a struggle with Columbus patrol officers a day earlier. The incident in under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Jackson said that the family is considering filing a lawsuit against the city, but will wait for the results of the autopsy and GBI report.

