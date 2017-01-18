Raw video fight that ended in death of Dominique Horton

Columbus Police Lt. Greg Touchberry confirmed that the video widely circulated on social media and obtained by the Ledger-Enquirer shows the moments leading up to the shooting on 32nd Avenue that killed 22-year-old Dominque Devonte Horton and wounded another man.
U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

Young men in the 5000 Role Models of Excellence program in Miami, Florida received a powerful and inspiring message from U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia during their breakfast ceremony on Martin Luther King Day. Lewis, who was recently lambasted by President-elect Donald Trump, made no mention of Trump during the speech. He reminded the youth that 'You must never, ever hate. The way of love is the better way.'

Volunteers begin transforming vacant lot into urban orchard

Several community volunteers and representatives with Trees Columbus joined Bibb City residents Brad Barnes and Jenn Collins to plant several fruit trees and blueberry bushes in a lot in Bibb City Saturday morning. Barnes and Collins are spearheading the effort to turn the lot, donated by the landowner, into a public orchard. The couple received a micro grant from Georgia Organics to help with the effort. Several other organizations and individuals stepped up to help bring their idea to fruition, including a Pine Mountain nursery donating the blueberry bushes, Trees Columbus donating the trees, the Columbus Water Works tilling the lot, the city land bank agreeing to take the property,local attorney Ken Henson donating the closing costs on the property and the landowner donating the property.

How do we keep the dream alive?

Gwendolyn E. Boyd, the keynote speaker Monday morning at Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity's 31st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Award Breakfast, challenged those in attendance to act daily keep alive the dream articulated by King.

Attorney describes arrest he believes led to Hector Arreola's death

Attorney Stacey Jackson, who represents Hector Arreola's family, speaks about Monday's arrest on Moss Drive. Arreola was being taken into custody on a disorderly conduct charge when he got involved with a struggle with Columbus police officer Brian Dudley and Mike Aguilar. He died a day later at Columbus Midtown Medical Center.

Troup County deputy and resident exchange gunfire

The Troup County Sheriff's Department has released dash cam video of an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 9, 2017. This footage shows a man identified as Matthew Edmondson shooting at the officer's vehicle outside of a Jackson Street residence in rural Troup County. Deputy Michael Hockett had arrived on the scene earlier to check on a person, and was behind the house at the time of Edmondson's arrival. Gunfire and Hockett's voice can be heard over the dashboard radio from Hockett's hand held radio. Gun shots were then exchanged at the property entrance. Both men were wounded, Deputy Hockett sped away from the scene, and Edmondson was later arrested following a stand off.

