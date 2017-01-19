News

Godspeed, Mr. President, and thank you

Ledger-Enquirer Editorial Editor Dusty Nix praises President Barack Obama as a "dedicated and loving faith and family man, untainted by scandal," in his column that lauds the out-going chief executive, and berates incoming president Donald Trump as "repulsively crass, morally void and demonstrably corrupt. The column was first published on Jan. 14, 2017.

News

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

Young men in the 5000 Role Models of Excellence program in Miami, Florida received a powerful and inspiring message from U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia during their breakfast ceremony on Martin Luther King Day. Lewis, who was recently lambasted by President-elect Donald Trump, made no mention of Trump during the speech. He reminded the youth that 'You must never, ever hate. The way of love is the better way.'

Local

Volunteers begin transforming vacant lot into urban orchard

Several community volunteers and representatives with Trees Columbus joined Bibb City residents Brad Barnes and Jenn Collins to plant several fruit trees and blueberry bushes in a lot in Bibb City Saturday morning. Barnes and Collins are spearheading the effort to turn the lot, donated by the landowner, into a public orchard. The couple received a micro grant from Georgia Organics to help with the effort. Several other organizations and individuals stepped up to help bring their idea to fruition, including a Pine Mountain nursery donating the blueberry bushes, Trees Columbus donating the trees, the Columbus Water Works tilling the lot, the city land bank agreeing to take the property,local attorney Ken Henson donating the closing costs on the property and the landowner donating the property.

Local

How do we keep the dream alive?

Gwendolyn E. Boyd, the keynote speaker Monday morning at Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity's 31st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Award Breakfast, challenged those in attendance to act daily keep alive the dream articulated by King.

News

Attorney describes arrest he believes led to Hector Arreola's death

Attorney Stacey Jackson, who represents Hector Arreola's family, speaks about Monday's arrest on Moss Drive. Arreola was being taken into custody on a disorderly conduct charge when he got involved with a struggle with Columbus police officer Brian Dudley and Mike Aguilar. He died a day later at Columbus Midtown Medical Center.

Editor's Choice Videos