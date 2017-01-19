Sonny Perdue is Trump's pick for agriculture secretary

President-elect Donald Trump nominated the former Georgia governor to head the agriculture department.
AP/Produced by: Alexa Ard The McClatchy Company

Local

Road trip to Trump inauguration chance to witness history firsthand

For some, Friday’s journey to Washington to attend the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump is a road trip. A handful of Chattahoochee Valley residents will be making the journey, but few will be making it like Matt Law and four of his buddies. Law, Phil Douglass, Matt Horne, Matt Saylor and Michael Belew have rented an RV and are turning an election night idea into an adventure.

News

Godspeed, Mr. President, and thank you

Ledger-Enquirer Editorial Editor Dusty Nix praises President Barack Obama as a "dedicated and loving faith and family man, untainted by scandal," in his column that lauds the out-going chief executive, and berates incoming president Donald Trump as "repulsively crass, morally void and demonstrably corrupt. The column was first published on Jan. 14, 2017.

News

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

Young men in the 5000 Role Models of Excellence program in Miami, Florida received a powerful and inspiring message from U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia during their breakfast ceremony on Martin Luther King Day. Lewis, who was recently lambasted by President-elect Donald Trump, made no mention of Trump during the speech. He reminded the youth that 'You must never, ever hate. The way of love is the better way.'

Local

Volunteers begin transforming vacant lot into urban orchard

Several community volunteers and representatives with Trees Columbus joined Bibb City residents Brad Barnes and Jenn Collins to plant several fruit trees and blueberry bushes in a lot in Bibb City Saturday morning. Barnes and Collins are spearheading the effort to turn the lot, donated by the landowner, into a public orchard. The couple received a micro grant from Georgia Organics to help with the effort. Several other organizations and individuals stepped up to help bring their idea to fruition, including a Pine Mountain nursery donating the blueberry bushes, Trees Columbus donating the trees, the Columbus Water Works tilling the lot, the city land bank agreeing to take the property,local attorney Ken Henson donating the closing costs on the property and the landowner donating the property.

