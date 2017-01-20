Montana asbestos victims to get $25 million from state

The state of Montana has reached a $25 million settlement with more than 1,000 victims of asbestos-related disease over claims that health officials failed to bring attention to the hazards of a contaminated mine.
The Flathead Beacon reported (http://bit.ly/2jeVgoN ) Thursday that the settlement stems from nearly 100 lawsuits brought against the state for failing to protect residents in the northwestern Montana town of Libby.
Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands sickened by asbestos exposure from Libby's now-shuttered W.R. Grace and Co. vermiculite mine.
The Montana Supreme Court overturned lower court rulings in 2004, ruling that the state should've warned miners of the dangers first identified by officials in the 1950s.
Wednesday's settlement marks the end of lengthy negotiations between victims and the state.
