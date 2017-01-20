Flu cases double since start of January, 1 death reported

North Dakota health officials say widespread flu activity has doubled since the beginning of January and caused at least one death.
State Department of Health spokeswoman Jill Baber says flu cases are expected to peak in the next couple of weeks.
The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2j1AwmM ) says of 455 reported flu cases, 24 people have been hospitalized and an elderly person has died. Baber says she's aware of a couple of other deaths and hospitalizations that haven't been officially reported.
She says the H3N2 strain is predominate this year. Health officials recommend everyone 6 months of age and older get vaccinated for the flu.
