News

January 21, 2017 9:31 AM

Marine hiking 22 miles daily to raise awareness of suicide

The Associated Press
GAINESVILLE, Ga.

U.S. Marine Shane Stephens, a Hall County native, is hiking nearly two dozen miles each day to raise awareness of suicides among veterans.

The Times reports (http://bit.ly/2jsMdkR ) that each day Stephens is hiking 22 miles, a number representing the often-cited statistic of veteran suicides each day.

Stephens embarked Jan. 11 from Minnesott Beach in North Carolina and plans to end up in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He said in a Facebook post that he reached the half-way mark on Jan. 16.

He said his mission was inspired by friends who are suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, who call in the middle of the night "suffering with their demons."

Related content

News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Meet the contestants in the 2017 Miss Columbus State University pageant

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos