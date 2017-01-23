Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter to receive social courage award from Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has announced it will honor former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn with the 2017 Ivan Allen Jr. Prize for Social Courage.
They are the first couple to receive the award which recognizes people who demonstrate leadership to improve the human condition despite personal risks and challenges.
The award is named for former Atlanta Mayor Ivan Allen Jr. and is funded by a grant from the Wilbur and Hilda Glenn Foundation.
According to the Georgia Tech website, the Carters are being recognized for their partnership in a collaboration to improve human rights and alleviate suffering around the world. Over the span of four decades, their work has focused on improving health, preventing and resolving conflicts and enhancing freedom and democracy.
The Carters will be honored during a symposium on the power of partnerships taking place at the Biltmore in Atlanta on Feb. 17.
On the website Carter said he is “humbled and honored” to get the award.
Georgia Tech President G.P. Peterson said in a news release, “For more than four decades, the Carters have worked tirelessly to improve global health and human rights, as well, as to promote democracy in more than 65 countries throughout the world. Looking beyond the safe and the convenient, they have traveled to dangerous places, and fearlessly confronted injustice.”
