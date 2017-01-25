AG's Office closes its investigation of an abortion doctor

The Arizona Attorney General's Office has closed its investigation of an abortion doctor.
According to The Arizona Republic (http://bit.ly/2kpKGQ6), Dr. Gabrielle Goodrick and the AG's Office reached a deal last week to end the legal battle over fetal tissue collection and patient rights.
Goodrick asked a judge last month to block state investigators from examining patient records at Camelback Family Planning in Phoenix.
The Republic says state investigators demanded access to the clinic's records under the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act.
Court filings show investigators were checking whether the clinic had violated consumer-fraud laws by not adequately informing patients what would occur with the fetal remains.
The clinic didn't admit wrongdoing, but agreed to provide no fetal tissue to any third party and to comply with the state Consumer Fraud Act.
