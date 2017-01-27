LaGrange police chief apologizes for 1940 lynching

LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar presents an official apology to the Austin Callaway family for the Sept. 8, 1940 lynching of 16-year old Callaway. The police chief addressed an overflow audience at Warren Temple United Methodist Tuesday, citing the historical events surrounding Callaway's death and the importance of an official apology to the family for the role of the law enforcement in allowing racially-motivated killing to occur 76 years ago.
Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

Local

Walking to school earns local school award and recognition

Cpl. Robert Green of the Columbus Police Department presented Thursday morning Wynnton Arts Academy an award naming Wynnton Arts Academy as the local 2016 International Walk to School Champion. Representatives from the Columbus Police Department and Georgia Safe Routes to School presented the award during a morning assembly in the school's auditorium. In October 2016, roughly 120 students, faculty and community members walked from Wynnton Road United Methodist Church to the school with a police escort.

News

Mary Tyler Moore retrospective

Mary Tyler Moore brought a new depiction of the American woman to both “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” Virginia Heffernan, a contributing writer for The New York Times, discusses Ms. Moore's roles and their influence.

Local

Homeless in Alabama: Volunteers search Phenix City riverbank, other locations during annual homeless count

Home for Good conducts annual count of region’s homeless population. As organizers fanned out to count the Chattahoochee Valley homeless population on Wednesday morning, an effort was made to count those on the Alabama side. Just after 6 a.m. about a half dozen volunteers working with Home for Good, a United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley agency tasked with carrying out the city of Columbus’ 10-year plan to end homelessness, spent considerable time and effort along the Alabama riverbank.

News

Youth sports association director shows tornado damage in Cataula

Jeff Allen, the president of the Cataula Youth Sports Association, discusses the damage sustained by one of the town's sports facilities during Saturday's storms and addresses the plan going forward. For those interested in helping Cataula's rebuilding efforts, contact Allen at jeff.allen0001@yahoo.com, or donate to the Rebuild Cataula Fields GoFundMe account

Local

Bluebelle Artist Market collecting supplies to help Albany storm victims

The folks at Bluebelle Artist Market in Columbus are collecting donations and supplies to assist Albany-area residents impacted by the recent tornadoes that swept through the south. They are planning to take the first load of supplies Friday. Bluebell Artist Market is located at 2301 Airport Thruway in Columbus. You can find out more by calling them at (706) 327-1181 or going to their facebook page.

Business

Guess which state ranks third in film production?

The film industry in Georgia has an estimated annual economic impact of $7 Billion, according to Benjamin C. Ayers, dean of the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia. Ayers also said Georgia currently trails only California and the United Kingdom in terms of film production.

