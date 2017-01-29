Sgt. Major of the Army Daniel A. Dailey addresses the Lighthouse Brigade JROTC Military Ball

Speaking to a room of about 1,000 students and adults at the National Infantry Museum, including 600 JROTC cadets, SMA Daniel Dailey encouraged the cadets to be proud of their commitment to the values of selfless service for their country and in their communities. Dailey also emphasized the U.S. Army commitment to maintaining peace and stability with U.S. allies around the world.
LaGrange police chief apologizes for 1940 lynching

LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar presents an official apology to the Austin Callaway family for the Sept. 8, 1940 lynching of 16-year old Callaway. The police chief addressed an overflow audience at Warren Temple United Methodist Tuesday, citing the historical events surrounding Callaway's death and the importance of an official apology to the family for the role of the law enforcement in allowing racially-motivated killing to occur 76 years ago.

Walking to school earns local school award and recognition

Cpl. Robert Green of the Columbus Police Department presented Thursday morning Wynnton Arts Academy an award naming Wynnton Arts Academy as the local 2016 International Walk to School Champion. Representatives from the Columbus Police Department and Georgia Safe Routes to School presented the award during a morning assembly in the school's auditorium. In October 2016, roughly 120 students, faculty and community members walked from Wynnton Road United Methodist Church to the school with a police escort.

Mary Tyler Moore retrospective

Mary Tyler Moore brought a new depiction of the American woman to both “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” Virginia Heffernan, a contributing writer for The New York Times, discusses Ms. Moore's roles and their influence.

Homeless in Alabama: Volunteers search Phenix City riverbank, other locations during annual homeless count

Home for Good conducts annual count of region’s homeless population. As organizers fanned out to count the Chattahoochee Valley homeless population on Wednesday morning, an effort was made to count those on the Alabama side. Just after 6 a.m. about a half dozen volunteers working with Home for Good, a United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley agency tasked with carrying out the city of Columbus’ 10-year plan to end homelessness, spent considerable time and effort along the Alabama riverbank.

