Sgt. Major of the Army Daniel A. Dailey addresses the Lighthouse Brigade JROTC Military Ball

Speaking to a room of about 1,000 students and adults at the National Infantry Museum, including 600 JROTC cadets, SMA Daniel Dailey encouraged the cadets to be proud of their commitment to the values of selfless service for their country and in their communities. Dailey also emphasized the U.S. Army commitment to maintaining peace and stability with U.S. allies around the world.