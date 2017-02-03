Columbus High soccer players thank their families, friends and coaches during signing day

When Columbus Technical College joined other Georgia vocational schools in gathering goods for Albany, where a Jan. 22 storm so damaged Albany Technical College that it has yet to resume classes, organizers first asked what was needed.
Protesters hurled smoke bombs, broke windows and sparked a massive bonfire on Wednesday night, prompting University of California at Berkeley officials to cancel a talk by a polarizing editor of Breitbart News out of safety concerns. The decision was made two hours before the appearance of Milo Yiannopoulos.
Senate Democrats signaled disapproval on Tuesday with President Donald Trump’s nominees for the health and treasury departments by boycotting scheduled committee votes. Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) said he "can't understand" their actions.
Technology advances and demand for transportation alternatives in increasingly congested cities, entrepreneurs around the globe are vying to become the first to develop a commercially viable flying car. And what used to be the stuff of science fiction might not be too far away
Speaking to a room of about 1,000 students and adults at the National Infantry Museum, including 600 JROTC cadets, SMA Daniel Dailey encouraged the cadets to be proud of their commitment to the values of selfless service for their country and in their communities. Dailey also emphasized the U.S. Army commitment to maintaining peace and stability with U.S. allies around the world.