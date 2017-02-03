Iranian baby will be allowed into US for life-saving surgery

2:25 Central High seniors Trent Kelley and Bryce Wade accept walk-on status at Auburn University and Troy University Pause

0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide

0:32 Jordan celebrates athletes headed to the next level

1:26 School taps into the joy of serving those in need

2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

0:59 Jawon Pass discusses sticking with Louisville

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:06 Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage