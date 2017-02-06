Ohio to open 1st longer-term mental illness care facility

3:16 Sunday Interview: New sheriff discusses budget Pause

1:26 School taps into the joy of serving those in need

1:36 Muslim woman records coffee shop encounter with man allegedly from Columbus

0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide

4:20 Columbus High soccer players thank their families, friends and coaches during signing day

3:14 Mother of slain teen speaks about her son

1:31 84 Lumber: The Journey Begins

1:16 House of Heroes honors 75th veteran in 2016

1:29 Carver High's Jawon Pass - National Signing Day