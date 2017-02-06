News

February 6, 2017 12:23 AM

Ohio to open 1st longer-term mental illness care facility

ATHENS, Ohio

A groundbreaking is planned this spring for the first residential rehabilitation center in Ohio to provider longer-term care for patients released from psychiatric hospitals.

The $2 million Adam-Amanda Mental Health Rehabilitation Center in Athens will serve as a "step-down" facility for patients from Athens' nearby state hospital, Appalachian Behavioral Healthcare.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2kvnMnu ) the facility will help address the fact that suicide rates are 14 times greater than average in the first 90 days after people are released from psychiatric hospitals.

The 16-bed facility will be built by renovating an existing facility owned by the Athens-Hocking-Vinton Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board.

